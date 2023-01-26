Coventry sign Republic of Ireland striker Sean Maguire from Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry have signed striker Sean Maguire from Preston on an initial deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who has 12 caps for the Republic of Ireland, joined Preston from Cork City in 2017 and made 170 appearances for North End, although he failed to score in any of his 10 league matches this season.

He spent 18 months at West Ham earlier in his career but did not make a first-team appearance and, after loan spells with Sligo and Accrington, he moved to Dundalk in 2015.

Mark Robins’ Coventry are 15th in the Championship having won just once in eight league games since the World Cup, and were beaten 4-2 at home by Norwich in their last match.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Sean to Coventry City,” said Robins. “He is an experienced striker at this level, who has a number of qualities that will help us between now and the end of the season.

“He can hold up the ball well and is adept at bringing others into play. He will provide a very good option for us in the forward area, and we look forward to working with him.”

Defender Luke McNally has also joined on loan from Championship leaders Burnley until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old signed from Oxford during the summer and has made four appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Luke to Coventry City,” said Robins. “He is a very talented footballer, who is strong defensively.

“He’s big and athletic, and strong in the air, and is a very good addition to our squad.”