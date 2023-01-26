Gareth Southgate: Family persuaded me to stay on after England’s World Cup ended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Southgate: Family persuaded me to stay on after England’s World Cup ended

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 5.03pm
Gareth Southgate has revealed he considered his future as England manager before the Qatar World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate has revealed he considered his future as England manager before the Qatar World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate has revealed he considered his future as England boss before the Qatar World Cup but now believes he has the chance to make history with the team after his family persuaded him to stay on.

The 52-year-old spent a week pondering his future in the wake of England’s 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals before it was announced that he intended to see out a contract that runs until December 2024.

But Southgate was left to wonder if he was the right man for the job after the strong criticism that came after the 4-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary in June, and had considered announcing he would step down at the end of the World Cup.

Southgate told ITV News: “There was negativity about me being in charge and the last thing I wanted was for that to be the over-arching feeling going into a World Cup when you need the fans and everybody behind the team.

“You need that energy; you need that sense of togetherness.

“And if the debate was only going to be about finding flaws in what we were doing, in order that I go at the end, then that would have been very difficult for the team to perform at their best.”

The disappointment of England’s humbling Nations League campaign was quickly forgotten during the group stages as Southgate’s side enjoyed a 6-2 win over Iran and a 3-0 victory over Wales either side of a goalless draw against the United States in order to advance.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Gareth Southgate consoled Harry Kane after England’s quarter-final defeat to France (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 set up a quarter-final against defending champions France but it ended in a 2-1 defeat after captain Harry Kane missed the second of two penalties late on.

“The performance against France has shown the players if they didn’t believe it before, which I still wonder whether they truly believed that before the game, but coming off the field they know that is a game they could win and should have won,” Southgate said.

After the match Southgate said he needed time to think about his future, with the announcement that he was staying coming eight days later on December 18.

The former Middlesbrough boss said his family were key to the decision he made.

“They left Doha saying you’ve got to give this one more go and try to get this trophy,” he said.

That is now the clear aim for Southgate as he turns his attention towards Euro 2024, with England having been drawn against Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C of the qualifiers.

Southgate accepts the only way to answer his critics will be with silverware, but said he believes that is a realistic prospect with this generation of players.

“I’m in a job with the chance to make some history and I have the privilege of leading the national team,” he said.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience. I think we’ve made progress with the team across the years we’ve been in charge and I’m determined to try and drive the team that next step.

“I think now we’re in a different landscape to any previous England team I guess, because of the success we’ve had. In our own minds, winning is probably the only thing that’s going to fulfil us.”

