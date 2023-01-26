I play my best footy with a smile on my face – Luke Gale relishing Keighley stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I play my best footy with a smile on my face – Luke Gale relishing Keighley stay

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 5.03pm
Former Man of Steel Luke Gale is relishing his unlikely new challenge at Keighley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Man of Steel Luke Gale is relishing his unlikely new challenge at Keighley (Martin Rickett/PA)

After starring in Super League for over a decade and claiming the prestigious Man of Steel trophy in 2017, Luke Gale is relishing the start of an unlikely chapter in his glittering rugby league career.

The 34-year-old former Leeds and Castleford half-back admitted he contemplated retirement after a difficult 2022 campaign before finding a new focus in the form of resurgent Betfred Championship new boys Keighley.

Gale’s switch to the Cougars, who finished last season’s League One campaign with a 100 per cent record, raised eyebrows but felt like a logical fit for a player who had no desire for the remainder of his career to ebb away in the lower reaches of the top-flight.

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers – Ladbrokes Challenge Cup – Quarter-Final – KCOM Stadium
Luke Gale starred in Castleford’s march to the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I play my best footy with a smile on my face and last year I did become a bit disillusioned with the game,” admitted Gale.

“I’m the first to admit that I’d come home some days and say to my partner, I could be done here.

“You could see that I wasn’t happy and I probably had no love for it, hence the reason I took a bit of time off at the end of the year and tried to freshen things up.

“I’ve played 15 years in Super League and I don’t need to prove to anyone that I’m a Super League player. That’s why I was happy to take a step down, rather than going to a lower-end club just to play Super League for another year.”

Gale was recognised for playing a starring role in Castleford’s unexpected surge to the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017, and subsequently moved on to home-city club Leeds whom he helped to Challenge Cup success.

But a difficult season at Hull last term left him out on a limb, before a meeting with Cougars head coach Rhys Lovegrove through a mutual acquaintance convinced Gale to try his luck out of the game’s traditional bright lights.

“I had three months off rugby all together and was lucky enough to take a step back from rugby league and have some time with my kids,” added Gale, who was not short of offers, including a potential move to Australia.

“I was doing a bit of pre-season by myself when I had some chats with Rhys, and I got his vision and the way he thinks about the game.

“It was quite refreshing and it worked for me. I’m 34 years old and I’m not getting any younger or faster, but the minute I didn’t have any fire I’d walk away. I like the way Keighley play and there’s a buzz about it. Put all that together and it made sense.”

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils – Coral Challenge Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Gale lifted the Challenge Cup with Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gale’s competitive bow for the Cougars will come in a daunting Championship opener at home to Sean Long’s title favourites Featherstone on February 6.

But while he knows he is bound to be the subject of his rivals’ attention, Gale is clearly itching to get started in a campaign that should see the Cougars join a competitive scrum for a play-off place.

“Everyone keeps asking me if I’ll have a target on my back and I guess we’ll see in round one against Featherstone,” added Gale.

“Hopefully we’ll make our mark in the Championship. We’re under no illusions because historically any team that comes up has struggled. We’re not saying we’re going to win the league, but we just want to be competitive and reach the top six.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented