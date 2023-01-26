5 talking points as England turn attention to ODI format in a World Cup year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 talking points as England turn attention to ODI format in a World Cup year

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 6.06pm
Jos Buttler’s side face South Africa in three one-day internationals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jos Buttler’s side face South Africa in three one-day internationals (Mike Egerton/PA)

England take on South Africa over the next week in a standalone ODI series rescheduled from 2020 after a Covid scare abruptly curtailed the last tour.

There has been a low-key feel ahead of these three matches – two in Bloemfontein and one in Kimberley – but England are just a few months away from defending their 50-over World Cup crown.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the first match at Bloemfontein on Friday.

Focus now on ODIs

England will defend their World Cup title this year
England will defend their World Cup title this year (Nick Potts/PA)

While England won the T20 World Cup in November and Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have revolutionised the Test team, they won one of four ODI series last year – against the non-Test playing Netherlands.

Since their lauded 2019 50-over triumph, the format has taken a backseat as the longest and shortest international formats have understandably taken priority.

But with the defence of their World Cup in India looming into view, Jos Buttler and company need to rediscover the kind of form that made them red-hot favourites last time out.

He’s back

Jofra Archer was England’s fast bowling spearhead in 2019 – who can forget the way he handled the pressure in the final when delivering the Super Over that secured victory over New Zealand?

His international career has been on ice for nearly two years amid long-term elbow and back injuries but he has taken eight wickets in five matches, touching 90mph as well, on his comeback in the SA20.

England have cautioned against expecting too much, too soon and at this stage it will be heartening just to see him back in the international arena.

Roy under the microscope

Jason Roy is looking for form
Jason Roy is looking for form (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jason Roy has been a titanic figure at the top of the England white-ball order for several years and was so instrumental in them lifting their maiden 50-over crown four years ago.

But his form has nosedived in recent months to the extent he was dropped ahead of England’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

He still has a lot of credit in the bank but it is 14 international innings since his last fifty while he has averaged 12.5 this month in the SA20.

He remains in favour with Buttler but there is plenty of competition for Roy’s spot so he could do with a big innings in the next few days.

Don’t count on Big Ben

England’s Test captain surprisingly called time on his ODI career last year, pointing to an ever-expanding list of competing demands.

But head coach Matthew Mott said this week “the door is always open” for a return. Expect those calls to heighten as the World Cup draws ever closer.

The lure of a Stokes comeback is not hard to fathom given his reputation for shining on the biggest stage.

In the meantime, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook – who will make his ODI debut in this series – have opportunities in the middle-order to make sure Stokes’ absence goes unmissed.

More on the line for Proteas

South Africa face a fight to qualify automatically for the World Cup
South Africa face a fight to qualify automatically for the World Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

While England are already assured of their World Cup place, South Africa’s hopes of gaining direct entry hang by a thread.

They sit outside the top-eight in the Super League with only five matches left – three against England, two versus the Netherlands – and realistically need to win four to have any hope of lifting themselves into the qualification spots.

Beating the double world champions therefore seems to be a must to avoid having to play in another qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented