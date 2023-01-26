Man Utd enjoy League Cup semi-final first-leg win – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association January 26 2023, 6.21pm Manchester United celebrate against Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26. Football Manchester United were enjoying the morning after their League Cup semi-final first-leg win. How are we feeling this morning, Reds? ☕️#MUFC || #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/6ImRW2LWu8— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2023 Job done. See you next week! 👉🏾🙎🏾♂️😉 pic.twitter.com/H0n3chSPNM— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 25, 2023 Only 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐟𝐰𝐚𝐲 there. Next week the return 🔄 pic.twitter.com/BT7rBRrY1q— Tyrell Malacia (@TyrellMalaciia) January 26, 2023 1/2 of the job done 👏🏼 …bring on the second leg! 👹🔴 #mufc #carabaocup #teamwork pic.twitter.com/8A6Q9nxDGi— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) January 25, 2023 Jose Mourinho turned 60. 🐺 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗝𝗠 🥳Today Jose Mourinho turns 60! 🎂Daje Mister, Forza Roma! 🟡🔴#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/UEooHk0TFn— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2023 Happy Birthday Boss 💙🏆🏆🏆🥳 pic.twitter.com/Zzv8ZT7hKJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 26, 2023 Tottenham were also marking a special day. 104 years ago today the great Bill Nicholson was born.Mr Tottenham, never forgotten 💙 pic.twitter.com/sNMNqzogyH— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 26, 2023 Cricket KP dropped in at England training. Thanks for having me! A very special team! ❤️ https://t.co/T8ycejgsFe— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 26, 2023 Jofra Archer got in touch with Stuart Broad. @StuartBroad8 hi— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 26, 2023 Joe Root has come of age. The Glow Up 🫡 #ThrowbackThursday | @root66 pic.twitter.com/1EE79JsO1W— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 26, 2023 Tennis Andy Murray had a laugh at himself. Brilliant🤣🤣 https://t.co/hz7YBP17Zq— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 26, 2023 Formula One Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to a racing weekend. This weekend 🏁#VB77 @F1MikaHakkinen @RaceOfChampions pic.twitter.com/7tlR5yqR9q— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 26, 2023 As were DC and Mika Hakkinen. Old team on the road again heading to @RaceOfChampions @JamieChadwick @ValtteriBottas @F1 , check the sign on the wall pic.twitter.com/V4Pz4G7KLA— David Coulthard (@therealdcf1) January 26, 2023 Alex Albon was building sandcastles. Off-season vibes 😎#WeAreWilliams @alex_albon pic.twitter.com/UnRmmalCw0— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 26, 2023 Happy 33rd birthday Sergio Perez. Wishing you an incredible birthday @SChecoPerez! 🥳We can't wait to make more wonderful memories with you this season 🎉#F1 @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/XCgYfJUKbs— Formula 1 (@F1) January 26, 2023 Already a subscriber? 