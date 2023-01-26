Bersant Celina joins Stoke on six-month loan deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke have signed midfielder Bersant Celina on a six-month loan deal from French side Dijon.

The 26-year-old Kosovo international has experience of English football following spells with Manchester City, Swansea and Ipswich, while he spent the first half of this season on loan with Turkish club Kasimpasa.

Potters boss Alex Neil told the club’s website: “He’s a player who knows the Championship well and it’s apparent that he is really keen to make his mark again in English football.”

Stoke’s technical director Ricky Martin said: “Technically, he’s a very exciting player who will bring great creativity to our squad and I know he wants to make his time with us a success.”