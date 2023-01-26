We are very different – Mikel Arteta never sought to ‘copy’ mentor Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We are very different – Mikel Arteta never sought to ‘copy’ mentor Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 10.32pm Updated: January 26 2023, 11.51pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola are old friends (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola are old friends (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

Mikel Arteta insists he would never try to “copy and paste” Pep Guardiola’s approach to management as the Arsenal boss finally steps out of the shadow of his mentor.

The 40-year-old has taken the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with Guardiola’s Manchester City, who have played a game more, their nearest challengers.

The two old friends meet on Friday as City host Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round as their title tussle takes a back seat for the weekend.

Manchester City v Watford – FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester City’s Rodolfo Borrell, manager Pep Guardiola (centre) and Mikel Arteta celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup Final during the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Arteta worked under Guardiola in his first job as a coach, helping City to win two Premier League trophies before returning to Arsenal as Unai Emery’s replacement in December 2019.

The pair had known each other long before then, Arteta having progressed through the youth ranks at Barcelona a decade after Guardiola.

He is now aiming to following in Guardiola’s footsteps once again but is determined to do it in his own way.

“I had this when I was a player as well,” Arteta, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash, replied when asked if people assumed he would look to replicate Guardiola’s tactical approach after arriving at Arsenal.

“We grew up in the same position. I cannot control that. I have never tried to copy and paste anything.

“This club deserves much better than that, and it would not work that way. Every character and person dictates how the manager is, and how the team is. And we are very different.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are really different as people and we are very different as managers. That is why we understand each other so well and have the relationship that we have. That is probably for someone else to respond.”

Comparisons with Guardiola would have initially been seen as flattering and even now, Arteta is happy to have them even when it was put to the former Everton and Rangers midfielder that he has stepped out of his friend’s shadow.

“I feel gratitude,” he said.

“First of all because he inspired me as a player and he inspired me and gave me the opportunity as a coach. That’s it.

“For what people think of me, I accept it. Because I probably wouldn’t have had the career I had as a player, the understanding of the game or the purpose I had as a player if he hadn’t been in that time at Barcelona.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here and having that willingness and love for coaching if he hadn’t trusted in my love and given me the opportunity.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Stadio Olimpico
Pep Guardiola both played and managed Barcelona with great success (Nick Potts/PA)

“I was looking at him and just wanted to achieve what he was doing. I loved the way he played and the way he was transmitting on the pitch and understanding what was happening. He was an inspiration since I was 18-years-old.

“I think the influence that Pep had in football in the last 20 years is just incredibly powerful, he changed the game like Johan (Cruyff) did in the past, he did it like other managers have that will go (down) in history.”

