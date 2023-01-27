Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri set for lengthy spell on sidelines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri has been ruled out for at least three months with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old was carried off on a stretcher near the end of Sunday’s Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts at Easter Road.

Bushiri will be reviewed by an ankle specialist at the end of the week but the expected length of absence was confirmed in a statement released by Hibs.

Bushiri said: “This injury has been difficult for me to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger.

“I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I’m determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon.”

Manager Lee Johnson said: “Firstly we’re all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Rocky was an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week.

“We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before.”