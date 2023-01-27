Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri set for lengthy spell on sidelines By Press Association January 27 2023, 10.35am Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri, right, is out for at least three months (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri has been ruled out for at least three months with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old was carried off on a stretcher near the end of Sunday’s Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts at Easter Road. Bushiri will be reviewed by an ankle specialist at the end of the week but the expected length of absence was confirmed in a statement released by Hibs. Bushiri said: “This injury has been difficult for me to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger. “I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I’m determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon.” Manager Lee Johnson said: “Firstly we’re all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery. “Rocky was an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week. “We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit 2 2 Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach 3 Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault 4 Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze 5 Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman 6 Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes… 7 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 8 Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to 9 The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV… 10 Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 2 More from The Courier Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,… GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed… Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back Editor's Picks Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV shows’ Sinister chef threatened to slash woman’s face ‘like the Joker’ in terrifying Dundee restaurant attack Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row Spend more money on colleges not ‘mid-life MOT gimmicks’ to boost economy, says further education leader Former GP says Brechin has been ‘taken for fools’ over demolition of old infirmary Nicola Sturgeon urged to step in over Tayside health budget woes Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High School 3 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 4 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 5 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 6 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 7 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 8 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 9 Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish Cup tie 10 Angus parking charges: Will the council budget see covers lifted off the meters in May?