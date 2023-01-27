Kyle Vassell vows to show Kilmarnock fans his best form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Vassell believes Kilmarnock fans will now see the best of him following a tough start to his time at Rugby Park.

The 29-year-old striker joined the Ayrshire club from San Diego Loyal in the United States on January 1 on a deal until the end of the season.

His first three appearances included two matches against Celtic, once in the Viaplay Cup semi-final, and one against Rangers in the cinch Premiership, all of which ended in defeat.

After the Scottish Cup win over Dumbarton last week, Vassell is feeling in fine fettle ahead of the trip to Dingwall on Saturday where Killie face bottom side Ross County, whom they lead by only three points.

The much-travelled Northern Ireland international said: “The games against the Old Firm teams were tough. Obviously we didn’t see the ball a lot so there was a lot of running around.

“I kind of used those games to get my match fitness to where it needs to be. So essentially my season starts now really.

“I was happy to get on the pitch last Saturday and now I am looking forward to the next run of games.

“Hopefully the fans have seen what I am about but realistically we need to start scoring goals, a striker’s job is to score goals, so hopefully (they see) some goals and the other stuff I do, trying to be a handful and hard to play against.

“We know we have to try to win and use that as a springboard if we do.

“We have some great players in here and a lot of experience as well but it is about getting results and we have to do that now.”

Vassell has played for a host of clubs at various levels of the game since starting his senior career at Brentford – including Peterborough, Blackpool and Rotherham – and he believes it has helped him on and off the pitch.

He said: “I have had a lot of loans but it has all been experience really. I wouldn’t change it.

“I know boys have been at one club or two clubs their whole career but for me it has been a great way to become very sociable with people in loads of different dressing rooms. So I have loved it to be fair.

“Every manager has asked different things from me so I have had to keep adapting. I honestly believe that has made me a much better player.

“Also being in different dressing rooms with loads of different players, I am really easy to get on with and within the first week or two here I felt I had been here all season.

“It has helped me as a player massively.”