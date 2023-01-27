Everton working on a contract for Sean Dyche as managerial hunt comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everton working on a contract for Sean Dyche as managerial hunt comes to an end

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 12.24pm
Sean Dyche looks set to become Everton manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sean Dyche looks set to become Everton manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Negotiations over length of contract appear to be the only hurdle Everton have to clear in order to appoint former Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

The club have quickly moved on to the second name on their shortlist after talks with ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa failed to produce a successful conclusion.

Dyche was always a contender, although seemingly behind the 67-year-old Argentinian, but is now in pole position.

Sean Dyche could be the new Everton manager
Sean Dyche could be the new Everton manager (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It is understood Everton, next-bottom of the Premier League after nine defeats in 12 matches cost Frank Lampard his job, would ideally prefer a shorter-term contract in order for them to be able to reassess their position at the end of the season.

However, Dyche is unlikely to agree to that and will want a degree of security before accepting terms.

The 51-year-old spent 10 years at Burnley, winning two promotions from the Championship and even securing a seventh-place top-flight to take the club into Europe, but was sacked last April with the Clarets embroiled in a relegation battle which they failed to escape from.

He has been linked with the Everton job previously, most recently after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure in the summer of 2021 before Rafael Benitez’s appointment, and in November spoke about those links.

“Proper club, we all know that, and it’s got a proper feel about it,” he said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“The People’s Club, it always feels to me. I think I have a feel for that because of my history in the Premier League.”

Everton’s dilemma in their deliberations was finding a manager which could arrest the terminal decline since 2015 and re-establish the consistency seen in 11 years under David Moyes but actually requiring someone who could have an immediate impact and get them out of their current predicament.

Reports on Friday claimed Bielsa, who flew into London for talks on Thursday, wanted to bring eight members of his backroom team and not take over the team immediately but work with the under-21s and academy before assuming control in the summer.

That scenario, the financial package associated with it and his earlier suggestions he did not believe Everton’s current squad was suited to his methods, has persuaded the club to look in a different direction.

And on the face of it Dyche, who may have been criticised for his style of football at Turf Moor but worked wonders on a limited budget, fits the bill – even if he is a self-confessed Liverpool fan – and talks are taking place at the club’s London offices.

One of the advantages he has is that there are three of his former Burnley players – James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Dwight McNeil – in the Everton squad.

Marcelo Bielsa was said to be the favourite for the job
Marcelo Bielsa was said to be the favourite for the job (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked in November what a good job looked like he added: “You just feel like a club has a solid base to it, a solid core. I call it a heartbeat to the club.

“Some clubs you have to instil it. It becomes part of your job as manager, to give that feel to a team because maybe it has got lost or its got stretched.

“You’d arguably need some kind of finance, no-one has magic dust – I certainly haven’t – to allow you the chance to operate but the biggest thing is look at what you have got first, and mould that into a team that can compete.

“That was what I felt was my strength or my way of doing things. Look at what the reality is, look at what these players are, what can they actually do.”

The other issue Everton are dealing with at the moment concerns wantaway winger Anthony Gordon, who has been absent from training for the last three days as he tries to push through a move to Newcastle.

However, the academy graduate arrived at the club’s Finch Farm training complex on Friday to rejoin training but it appears increasingly likely the 21-year-old will depart before the end of the transfer window.

Most Commented