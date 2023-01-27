Australian Open day 12: Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas reach men’s final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will do battle on Sunday for the Australian Open title and world number one ranking.

Tsitsipas reached his first final in Melbourne by beating Karen Khachanov while Djokovic will aim to make it a perfect 10 in finals here after seeing off Tommy Paul.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their fourth successive Australian Open title in men’s wheelchair doubles.

Karen Khachanov, pictured, considers smashing his racket during his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Mirza bids farewell

Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza ended her final grand slam by finishing as runner-up in the mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna to Brazilian duo Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. “I think that if I had to picture the dream scenario in my head how I want to go out, it would be on one of the biggest arenas in the world,” she said. “Of course I would win in that dream.”

Gauff heading home

Coco Gauff’s bid to put her singles disappointment behind her by lifting the doubles title with Jessica Pegula ended with a semi-final defeat by Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

Fognini’s smashing bathroom

The women’s title will be decided on Saturday when Elena Rybakina takes on Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka will be chasing a maiden grand-slam title in her first final while Rybakina is aiming to hold two grand-slam trophies in a year following her success at Wimbledon. Hewett bids to make it a double success with his first wheelchair singles title in Melbourne when he faces Japan’s Tokito Oda.