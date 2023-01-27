Hammer blow for England with Elliot Daly ruled out of Six Nations through injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s preparations for the Six Nations have suffered another hammer blow after Elliot Daly was ruled out of the entire tournament because of a hamstring injury.

Daly was expected to make his first appearance since last year’s Championship having fallen out of favour under Eddie Jones, but his club Saracens have revealed he will need 12 weeks of rehabilitation.

The versatile back sustained the injury in Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Edinburgh last Sunday and must now target the summer’s World Cup warm-up games to add to his 57 caps.

🤕 | 𝐈𝐍𝐉𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄.@elliotdaly suffered a hamstring injury in the Heineken Champions Cup match against Edinburgh. It is estimated he will return to action in around 12 weeks. We’re all behind you, Elliot!#YourSaracens💫 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 27, 2023

Daly was set to challenge for a place in England’s back three where he can cover wing and full-back, while also providing an option at outside centre.

The sacking of Jones last month and subsequent appointment of Steve Borthwick as head coach saw Daly recalled to the Six Nations squad as reward for an explosive start to the 2022-23 campaign.

England are boosted by the return of wings Henry Arundell and Anthony Watson from injury this weekend – the duo in action for London Irish and Leicester respectively – but playing resources have been depleted up-front.

📋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 The Tigers Team for Saturday's showdown with Saints at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.#LEIvNOR 🏉 #COYT 🐯 — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) January 27, 2023

An injury crisis has claimed hookers Luke Cowan-Dickie and George McGuigan, while Jamie George is a doubt because of concussion to threaten his involvement in the opener against Scotland on February 4.

Courtney Lawes is also struggling with a calf problem suffered on Northampton duty last weekend, damaging his Calcutta Cup prospects, while flanker Tom Curry is not expected to return from hamstring damage until later in the Six Nations.