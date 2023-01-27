Lee Johnson rues ‘big loss’ as Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet near Hibs exits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Johnson has confirmed that Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet have left the Hibernian camp to tie up prospective moves to England.

Scotland defender Porteous is down at Championship side Watford after the Easter Road club accepted a bid, reportedly in the region of up to £500,000.

The PA news agency understands Hibs have also accepted an offer of around £2.3million which includes add-ons from Championship side Millwall for Scotland striker Nisbet.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday, Hibs boss Johnson said: “They are not in the building today, obviously there’s been bids come in from Watford and Millwall respectively, they are down talking to them.

“Neither transfer is done but obviously they are not here today and tomorrow I couldn’t give you an answer just now if they are available for selection or not.

“It is a big loss (if they go). Two quality players in very different circumstances in each transfer.

“Sometimes it is difficult to stand in a guy’s way and it’s well-documented our shortcomings in Porteous’ contract situation (his deal ends this summer) but at the same time Kevin could command a very strong fee that we could reinvest.”

Johnson will also be without defender Rocky Bushiri who has been ruled out for “at least three months” with an ankle injury.