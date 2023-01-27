Stoke agree loan deal for Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke have signed Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever on loan from Wolves for the rest of the season.

The Championship club confirmed a deal had been struck to bring the 21-year-old to the Potteries, having spent the first half of the season on loan at PSV Eindhoven in his homeland.

Hoever’s first English club was Liverpool, before he moved to Wolves in 2020. He becomes the third Wolves player to join Stoke on loan this month, following the arrivals of Matija Sarkic and Bersant Celina.

Stoke boss Alex Neil said: “Ki-Jana is a really talented defender with a real pedigree having spent four years in the Ajax academy before moving to Liverpool. We are delighted to have him on board with us.”

Stoke technical director Ricky Martin said Hoever was an “exciting player” who the club’s fans would enjoy watching.