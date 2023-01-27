Marco Silva hoping for two new Fulham signings before end of transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marco Silva is hoping to add two new players to his Fulham squad before the January transfer window closes.

The Cottagers have exceeded all expectations in the Premier League this season and currently sit in seventh place, two points above Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, Fulham boss Silva still wants to welcome new additions at Craven Cottage before Tuesday, although he would not reveal who he was targeting.

“(I am hoping we will sign) two players, probably two players,” Silva said.

“If you ask me if I’m thinking we are close to finishing something, we should be because a few more days and the market is going to close.

“We should be closer, and we hope that we can do something before the end of the market.

“Probably some players they can go and probably two players they should come and they should sign deals before the end of the market, but we will see and we can hope.”

Fulham host Sunderland in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday looking to return to winning ways after two successive 1-0 defeats in the Premier League against Newcastle and Tottenham.

Silva insisted his team will take the match against the Sky Bet Championship side seriously having already beaten Hull in the third round.

“It’s our ambition to do well definitely in the FA Cup,” Silva said.

“(It’s) a really important competition for all clubs but, when we are looking for ourselves, it is a competition that we are going to do our best to go through in.

“Of course it is a special one and it’s something that I have mentioned for our players, the first time we played against Hull and tomorrow will be the same way.

“We will prepare this one like we prepared the one in the Premier League and it’s the same way that we have prepared ourselves and for us it’s really important.”