Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet ‘unsure’ about moving to Millwall

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has decided against a move to Millwall.

Easter Road boss Lee Johnson confirmed at earlier on Friday that the Scotland international was down south to discuss his transfer to the Championship outfit.

The PA news agency understands Hibs had accepted a bid of £2.3million which includes add-ons for Nisbet.

However, a statement issued to PA from Nisbet’s representatives, Quanic Sports, read: “Kevin has taken time to consider this opportunity but remains unsure about making the move at this time. He’s happy to focus on Hibs for the time being.”

Johnson revealed Nisbet and Ryan Porteous had left the Hibernian camp to tie up prospective moves to England.

Scotland defender Porteous is down at Championship side Watford after the Easter Road club accepted a bid, reportedly in the region of £500,000.

Johnson said: “They are not in the building today, obviously there’s been bids come in from Millwall and Watford respectively, they are down talking to them.

“Neither transfer is done but obviously they are not here today and tomorrow I couldn’t give you an answer just now if they are available for selection or not.

“It is a big loss (if they go). Two quality players in very different circumstances in each transfer.

“Sometimes it is difficult to stand in a guy’s way and it’s well-documented our shortcomings in Porteous’ contract situation (his deal ends this summer) but at the same time Kevin could command a very strong fee that we could reinvest.”