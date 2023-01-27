Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet ‘unsure’ about moving to Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet ‘unsure’ about moving to Millwall

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 3.39pm
Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet turns back on Millwall move (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet turns back on Millwall move (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has decided against a move to Millwall.

Easter Road boss Lee Johnson confirmed at earlier on Friday that the Scotland international was down south to discuss his transfer to the Championship outfit.

The PA news agency understands Hibs had accepted a bid of £2.3million which includes add-ons for Nisbet.

However, a statement issued to PA from Nisbet’s representatives, Quanic Sports, read: “Kevin has taken time to consider this opportunity but remains unsure about making the move at this time. He’s happy to focus on Hibs for the time being.”

Johnson revealed Nisbet and Ryan Porteous had left the Hibernian camp to tie up prospective moves to England.

Scotland defender Porteous is down at Championship side Watford after the Easter Road club accepted a bid, reportedly in the region of £500,000.

Johnson said: “They are not in the building today, obviously there’s been bids come in from Millwall and Watford respectively, they are down talking to them.

“Neither transfer is done but obviously they are not here today and tomorrow I couldn’t give you an answer just now if they are available for selection or not.

“It is a big loss (if they go). Two quality players in very different circumstances in each transfer.

“Sometimes it is difficult to stand in a guy’s way and it’s well-documented our shortcomings in Porteous’ contract situation (his deal ends this summer) but at the same time Kevin could command a very strong fee that we could reinvest.”

