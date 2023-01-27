Watford sign Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous on four-and-a-half-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who has one senior cap for Scotland, made over 150 appearances for Hibs during his 10-year stay at the club.

The Hornets said on their official website: “Watford FC is pleased to confirm the arrival of defender Ryan Porteous from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian for an undisclosed fee, on a four-and-a-half-year deal.”

Porteous was signed by Aberdeen as a schoolboy, but joined Hibs aged 13 and – after progressing through the ranks – he helped them finish third in the Scottish top flight in the 2020/21 season.

Porteous made his only senior appearance for Scotland against Ukraine in September last year.

The Hornets, third in the Sky Bet Championship, had previously signed striker Henrique Araujo and Brazilian teenager Matheus Martins on loan from Benfica and Udinese respectively during the transfer window.