Craig Gordon return to gym despite double leg break no surprise to Zander Clark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zander Clark was not surprised to see fellow Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon back in the gym a month after a double leg break.

Gordon has posted a social media video of himself with his plaster cast removed and working on his strength on a leg press machine.

The 40-year-old was ruled out for the season after suffering the injury at Tannadice on Christmas Eve but Clark never doubted his colleague would be pushing to get back as quickly as he could.

“That’s the mentality the big man has got,” Clark said. “It’s great to see. At the time it happened, if you could pick one person in football that would make a comeback from that it would have been the big man.

“His mentality towards everything is top notch. I’m delighted to see him back in the gym so early. He has everyone at the club fully behind him.”

Clark has utilised Gordon’s experience throughout their time together with Scotland and Hearts.

The uncapped 30-year-old said: “There are loads of different wee things. It’s probably stuff that you pick up subconsciously.

“I said before I joined the club that when I was on Scotland camps with him, within those nine or 10 days with him you can learn so much.

“So to be in with him every day was a good thing for me because you can sit and have conversations where you can take little pointers from what he has experienced in the game.”

Gordon’s injury saw Clark make his debut at Tannadice and he is unbeaten in his first seven matches for the club.

The former St Johnstone player has kept four clean sheets in his past five matches ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at Livingston.

“It’s been enjoyable to get back in and play games,” Clark said. “We are on a good run so it’s nice to be part of that. The boys have been flying so it’s been easy enough to slot in.”