Jack Baldwin welcomes new Ross County attacking additions ahead of crunch clash

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin admits the arrival of two new forwards has given the squad a lift ahead of a huge game.

Wigan’s Josh Stones and St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy signed on loan this week and could make their debuts in Saturday’s visit of Kilmarnock.

The game pits cinch Premiership bottom club County against the team sitting one place and three points above them in the table.

Malky Mackay’s side are without a win in eight matches and have only scored once in six games and the new attackers have been a welcome addition already.

Baldwin said: “With every football club there is going to be competition and whenever you see fresh faces through the door, it’s new characters in the building, even down to the jokes and voices you hear around you.

“It’s all new and probably just picks everyone up again to know that they can’t take their foot off the gas.

“Obviously the lads are coming here to play football and they will want to hit the ground running.

“For everyone it’s good to see new lads come in and they are great lads as well so they will settle in quickly.”

County are looking to bounce back from their penalty shoot-out defeat by Hamilton in the Scottish Cup.

“We spoke about what happened at the weekend,” Baldwin said. “Listen, we created a lot of chances on Saturday. Obviously we couldn’t find a clinical edge.

“But we have a big game on Saturday and the boys have been training hard and making sure that they gave the manager a selection headache.

“We understand the importance of how big this game is for us.”