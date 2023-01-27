Jofra Archer returns, Harrison Reed celebrates – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association January 27 2023, 6.09pm Jofra Archer made his England cricket return (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27. Football Tranmere unveiled a new striker. The social media team now we've announced a striker and the content isn't contracted adverts 😍#TRFC #SWA pic.twitter.com/5GpjT86uKf— Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 27, 2023 Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed was celebrating his 28th birthday. Happy birthday, @HarrisonReed! 🚂#FFC pic.twitter.com/79oBZ1xAOe— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 27, 2023 Cricket It had been a while for Jofra Archer. ⌛️— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 27, 2023 A message from Jofra to you! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Kj2S7mE0VA— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2023 Tennis Genie Bouchard shared her hardware struggles. We made it! pic.twitter.com/SBGp4zywEK— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 27, 2023 More success for Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett. Kicking off the year by making it 4 @AustralianOpen doubles titles with @GordonReid91 💪🏼 Enjoyed the energy out there today 🇦🇺😃🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/rPgmg98IYr— Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) January 27, 2023 Congrats @GordonReid91 🏴and @alfiehewett6 🏴 on winning the Wheelchair doubles at @ausopen for the umpteenth time. Such a phenomenal record together.🔥 pic.twitter.com/azqyXbmaqI— judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 27, 2023 Formula One McLaren and Emerson Fittipaldi turned the clock back. A memorable win on Emmo's home soil #OnThisDay in 1974.🙋 @emmofittipaldi 🏆 P1🏁 Brazilian GP 🇧🇷 Autódromo José Carlos Pace pic.twitter.com/ygFehtx7zh— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 27, 2023 Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel were ready for the Race of Champions. Seb and me are up for a 9th win at the RoC Nations Cup for Team Germany tomorrow! #ROCSweden @RaceOfChampions 12:00 CET on https://t.co/3HZbTxTfh4 pic.twitter.com/buqpvCh9RM— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) January 27, 2023 