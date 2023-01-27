England beaten by South Africa in first ODI despite blistering Jason Roy century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England beaten by South Africa in first ODI despite blistering Jason Roy century

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 7.13pm Updated: January 27 2023, 7.25pm
Jason Roy scored a hundred for England but South Africa claimed victory (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Jason Roy scored a hundred for England but South Africa claimed victory (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Jason Roy roared back into form with a masterful 79-ball hundred but England’s batting collapse saw South Africa snatch an unlikely victory on Jofra Archer’s international return.

Roy has had a prolonged lean run but registered his first 50-plus score in 15 international innings with 113 off 91 deliveries in the first of three ODIs against the Proteas in Bloemfontein.

He put on 146 in 19.3 overs with fellow opener Dawid Malan, who amassed 59 off 55 balls, but England badly lost their way thereafter in a chase of 299, all out for 271 in 44.2 overs to lose by 27 runs.

Below the openers, only captain Jos Buttler (36) reached 20 for the tourists on an easy-paced pitch, with Anrich Nortje claiming four for 62, while Sisanda Magala collected an important three-wicket haul.

South Africa posted 298 for seven with Rassie van der Dussen making 111 off 117 balls but Sam Curran checked their progress on more than one occasion to finish with figures of three for 35 off nine overs.

While the player of the tournament at last year’s T20 World Cup continues to excel for England, Archer toiled in the 30 degrees heat in Bloemfontein with minimal reward, encouragingly getting through 10 overs but taking one for 81 – the most he has conceded in a limited-overs international.

Archer believes he is at “about 80 per cent” fitness so some rust was inevitable – and he conceded 20 runs in an ugly nine-ball over before his spell finished on a brighter note with Wayne Parnell’s wicket. His day ended on a forgettable note after being dismissed for a four-ball duck.

But he regularly operated in the high 80mph range, topping out at 89mph, and with England cautioning against expecting an explosive return, his display will not be an issue for the double world champions.

While Roy was backed by England, he averaged 12.5 in the SA20 this month with a top-score of 33 in eight knocks, but he clipped his third ball here for four as the chase began in a hail of boundaries.

Malan took three fours in an over off the wayward Kagiso Rabada while Roy found his timing with pace on, unleashing some trademark drives before welcoming Aiden Markram’s spin into the attack with a booming hit over long-off.

Roy motored along after the powerplay in a way South Africa did not, peppering the rope to get ahead of the rate, with paceman Nortje and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi particularly expensive.

South Africa England Cricket
Rassie van der Dussen scored a ton for South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

That proved important as Malan’s downfall, mistiming a pull off Magala, led to a mini-collapse from 146 without loss to 152 for three as Ben Duckett and ODI debutant Harry Brook fell cheaply.

Roy reached three figures by pulling Nortje for his 11th four, celebrating with a mighty swing of the bat, before clubbing Shamsi for a fourth six. He fell on the pull looking to clear the boundary again off Rabada and England still required 110 off 125 balls.

Captain Buttler flickered after being struck by a Magala bumper early on but his departure, nicking off to Nortje, after Moeen Ali had given Magala his third wicket by pulling to deep midwicket, gave South Africa fresh impetus.

The hosts were in dire need of victory to boost their World Cup qualification hopes and Nortje bounced out David Willey and Archer, with Rabada taking the edge of Curran, before Shamsi had last man Olly Stone caught and bowled to spark frenzied celebrations.

Roy’s day had started with a mis-field after South Africa batted first, with the ball whistling through his fingers and setting away Quinton de Kock, who alongside Temba Bavuma racked up the boundaries.

Archer leaked 41 in his first five-over burst, struggling to find a consistent line and length with little movement on offer. He was driven down the ground three times by De Kock and went the distance off both openers – although Bavuma’s six came via a streaky top-edge.

Moeen’s introduction in the ninth over redressed the balance as Bavuma carelessly clothed to mid-on for 36 while Curran used his variations wisely and a devilish bouncer surprised De Kock on 37. South Africa had 10 fours and two sixes in the powerplay but just one boundary between overs 11 and 20.

David Miller counterpunched with a mow that just cleared substitute fielder Chris Woakes while the returning Archer was driven for back-to-back fours by Van der Dussen, who moved quietly to an understated 110-ball ton.

South Africa England Cricket
England kept South Africa under 300 but it was not enough in the end (Themba Hadebe/AP)

He cast off the shackles from an Archer free hit with a furious heave for six while the England bowler threw in a wide and another no-ball in a chastening penultimate over. Curran limited the damage to under 300 and prised out Van der Dussen for 111 and Miller for 53 to catches in the deep.

Either side of those dismissals, Archer had Parnell caught at backward point with a rare slower ball in his final over for some overdue reward.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
2
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
3
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
4
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen…
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
2
7
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
8
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor’s great-gran ‘would be spinning in grave’ as dilapidated playpark torn down
9
Police in Dundee.
Dundee shopper ‘threatened with knife’ by gang of women demanding he buy things for…
6
10
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
6

More from The Courier

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
New Dundee loanee Ryan Clampin in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up left-back on loan from Colchester United
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to…
CR0040794, Cheryl Peebles, Ladybank. Kaylynn Donald, 12, speaking out about suffering bullying at Bell Baxter High School. I need a picture of Kaylynn on her own, and one with her mum Vicky (one for featured image). Picture shows; l to r - Kaylynn (12) and her mum, Vicky Donald, Monks Moss, Ladybank, 24th January 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife schoolgirl praised for speaking out after bus assault
Josh Edwards this week signed a new contract at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards on how he discovered long throw and best darts players in Dunfermline…
Ian Murray will take Raith Rovers to Dens Park next month for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw 'hasn't been kind' to Raith Rovers as…
Jason Roy scored a hundred for England but South Africa claimed victory (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
Brodie Dair celebrates scoring the winning goal. Image: PPA.
3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to 'battle in the trenches' to secure…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented