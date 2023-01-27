Pep Guardiola: Arsenal will now switch things up in title race after cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola: Arsenal will now switch things up in title race after cup exit

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 11.25pm Updated: January 28 2023, 2.57am
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right, embraces Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right, embraces Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola could celebrate victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup on Friday night but dismissed suggestions Manchester City’s 1-0 win will have any impact on the Premier League title race.

Nathan Ake’s 64th-minute goal saw City through to the fourth round of the cup but they had to battle as Guardiola admitted the tactics employed by his former assistant Mikel Arteta surprised him as Arsenal’s man-to-man marking interrupted City’s flow.

“It was a tight game, a difficult opponent,” Guardiola said. “The second half was better apart from 10 minutes after the goal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, left, reacts as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, left, reacts as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I didn’t expect this approach, the man-to-man. It made the process difficult. In the second half we had to contact more than usual with Erling (Haaland), it is what we had to do. But it is a victory, the next round, we will see what we have to do.”

City consistently went long with their distribution, particularly in the first half, as they tried to bypass Arsenal’s press. But that did not play to Haaland’s strengths as he struggled to hold up the ball, and it was Arsenal who had the better chances before the break.

The introduction of Julian Alvarez, along with Kyle Walker, just before the hour, proved a turning point as City found a way through. Ake’s goal came after the Argentinian’s shot from range came back off a post, with Jack Grealish retrieving the ball to set up Ake.

City, who trail Arsenal by five points in the Premier League, head to the Emirates on February 15 but Guardiola said he did not think this result will have any bearing.

“I am pretty sure both teams are going to adjust something,” he said. “I have the feeling now they are going to do something differently.”

Arteta agreed, but also admitted his side had been found wanting by City.

“At the moment it’s disappointment because we are out and we could have taken much more from the game but we didn’t,” he said. “I feel we really competed against them and made it difficult but we lacked something to win against a team like this…

“We have taken the chances in big matches this season and that’s why we have beaten all the big teams but unfortunately today we didn’t and we didn’t defend the action well enough in the box when Ake scored.

“We had three or four big openings but we have to be more ruthless and put the ball in the net.”

Arteta would not be drawn on the possible signing of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, even as the 21-year-old used social media to apparently say his goodbyes to the Seagulls, but the need for a midfielder became even more pronounced after Thomas Partey came off at half-time with an injury.

“He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse,” Arteta said. “He was uncomfortable to continue. (Saturday) or the day after he will have an MRI scan and see what he has.

2

