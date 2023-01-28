England batter Jason Roy emotional after return to form in South Africa defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England batter Jason Roy emotional after return to form in South Africa defeat

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 11.25am
Jason Roy, left, found some form in Bloemfontein (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)
Jason Roy, left, found some form in Bloemfontein (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)

Jason Roy was “a bit overcome with a few emotions” in the hours after a spectacular return to form for England in a losing cause against South Africa on Friday.

Roy has for years been England’s tone-setting trailblazer in the white-ball formats but an alarming and prolonged lean run led to him being dropped ahead of their T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

With those on the fringes such as Will Jacks and Phil Salt pushing for opportunities, Roy’s ODI place was becoming increasingly unstable but he rewarded England’s faith with a buccaneering 79-ball century.

He was dismissed for 113 off 91 deliveries before England badly lost their way, collapsing from 146 without loss in the 20th over to 271 all out with 34 balls unused to lose by 27 runs in Bloemfontein.

But, while they have fallen 1-0 down in the three-match series, Roy, who celebrated his hundred with a huge swing of the bat and a roar, admitted he was happy to draw a line under a forgettable few months.

“I’m feeling very good, I actually didn’t sleep that well – I had about five hours’ sleep, I was a bit overcome with a few emotions and stuff like that, it’s been a turbulent few months,” he said.

“I woke up really well, though, it was the best five hours’ sleep I’ve had.

“It’s been a horrible year. (The celebration) was a little bit of anger around it all just because I set everything to the back of my mind and locked a few things away in a cupboard and went out and played the way I have played throughout my career.

“I was frustrated I hadn’t got to that mindset earlier but it was a very nice feeling.”

Roy pushed his career average in ODIs back above 40 with his 11th hundred in the format – and only Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Marcus Trescothick have made more among England batters.

But this was his first 50-plus score in 15 international innings, while he averaged 12.5 in eight knocks in the SA20 this month, so Roy is not getting too carried away.

“Absolutely not, I don’t see it that way,” he said. “I’ve played a lot of games in my career, been around for a while now and even after a bad year you can get forgotten quite quickly.

Jofra Archer seems likely to drop out of England's XI for the second ODI against South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)
Jofra Archer seems likely to drop out of England’s XI for the second ODI against South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)

“It’s a case of keeping pushing, keeping this environment going in this culture we have in the team because it’s a huge year ahead for us in 50-over cricket.”

England defend their World Cup crown later this year and Roy, as one of the most senior players under Jos Buttler, wants to help them go into India in the autumn raring to go.

“I’ve got to keep scoring runs and just building this team to the place where we were at back in 2019,” he added.

England are likely to make changes for Sunday’s second ODI at the same ground, with Jofra Archer and David Willey poised to give way to Chris Woakes and Reece Topley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented