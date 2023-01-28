We want to keep him – Marsch hopes ‘incredible’ Jack Harrison sticks with Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We want to keep him – Marsch hopes ‘incredible’ Jack Harrison sticks with Leeds

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 3.51pm
Jack Harrison’s rocket helped Leeds win at Accrington (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Harrison’s rocket helped Leeds win at Accrington (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jesse Marsch insists Jack Harrison is happy at Leeds after the winger’s stunning opening goal helped them secure a 3-1 win at Accrington in the FA Cup.

Harrison, linked with a £20million move to Premier League rivals Leicester, gave Leeds an interval lead with a 25-yard rocket before two second-half goals in as many minutes from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra killed the tie.

Accrington teenager Leslie Adekoya scored within a minute of stepping off the bench to deservedly pull one back for the Sky Bet League One side.

When asked about Harrison’s future at Elland Road, Marsch, who embraced his player after the final whistle said: “Listen, all I’ll say is, I really like Jack first as a person. He’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever coached.

“We like him here. We want to keep him. He’s performing really well. I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He’s got flexibility in the way he plays.”

Leicester have been reported to have made a £20m bid for Harrison, whose Leeds contract expires at the end of next season.

Marsch said: “You know, when things start circulating, it’s never so easy to just stay focused on what your job is, but I’ve tried to have open dialogue with him and be very honest with him and we have that kind of relationship.

“And then, you know, he does like it here. You know, that’s all I can say. It’s not like he’s itching to leave.”

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch argues with Accrington assistant manager Jimmy Bell during the match
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch argues with Accrington assistant manager Jimmy Bell during the match (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds sealed their place in the fifth round for the first time in seven years and for only the fourth time in two decades and Marsch is hoping for a home tie.

“Yeah, that’s what I think would be really great, to play at Elland Road in such an important match and get our fans involved and get everybody excited in the city.

“We’re happy that the team is coming together. We’re happy that we’ve been able to push in this tournament and obviously home draw would be great.”

Accrington boss John Coleman felt his side put up a good fight, but tired in the closing stages after playing 120 minutes on Tuesday night in their third-round replay against Boreham Wood.

Coleman said: “They’re a top team Leeds aren’t they? You wouldn’t have known there were two divisions between us in the first half.

“But I just think their quality showed in the last 35 minutes and that’s when the game was won and lost really.

Accrington manager John Coleman
Accrington manager John Coleman took the positives from the cup tie (Mike Egerton/PA)

“If we can play like we did for an hour in the rest of our league games we should have a good chance of staying up.”

Coleman added: “Just because someone drives a better car and lives in a bigger house than you, it doesn’t mean they’re going to be better on a Saturday.

“But Leeds are a very good side and when they get it right they can blow teams away.”

