Dundee United are much improved since last Celtic drubbing – Ange Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has stressed they had to work hard to achieve their dominance at Tannadice earlier in the season and will need to do so again against an improved Dundee United side.

The Hoops secured a record away league win by beating United 9-0 last September in a result which cost Jack Ross his job as manager.

Liam Fox has achieved progress in recent weeks, with United only losing once since the mid-season break.

But Postecoglou pointed out his side have to work hard each week to achieve their usual dominance.

The glut of goals at Tannadice last time out came after Kyogo Furuhashi notched his and Celtic’s second goal of the game five minutes before the break and the visitors went for the kill.

Postecoglou said: “It doesn’t really change for us. Even in that 9-0 game I think we only scored our first goal in the 40th minute or something if I remember correctly. We had to work hard on that day too.

“People look at the end result and think it was a bit cruisy for us but we had to work hard in that game to get our dominance and ascendancy. It will be no different this weekend.

“What we have done that in every game, we go out there to try to put our authority on the game, play our football and put the opposition under pressure, both home and away.

“Sometimes that obviously doesn’t yield results like that one but it doesn’t mean we have been less dominant in other games.

“That was just a game where we scored lots of goals but it’s fair to say Dundee United under Liam have improved since then in terms of their understanding of the football they want to play.

“They look a lot more settled as a side. Since the break they have come back and been really consistent in both their form and their results.

“So we know it’s a challenge but at the same time we have been pretty good as well and we just want to continue that.”