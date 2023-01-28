Dundee close in on leaders Queen’s Park after thumping win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee claimed a huge win in the battle for promotion from the cinch Scottish Championship with a 3-0 home victory over leaders Queen’s Park.

The hosts had an early chance to take the lead when Paul McMullan was fouled inside the box by Tommy Robson but his sixth-minute penalty was saved by Calum Ferrie.

Dundee eventually took the lead after 69 minutes when Alex Jakubiak’s shot was saved and Ben Williamson was alert to fire the rebound high into the net.

Jakubiak turned goalscorer five minutes later when he slid home McMullan’s ball into the back post.

A third goal arrived in the 83rd minute when Ryan Clampin ran down the left and pulled the ball back for Ryan Sweeney to tap in to ensure Dundee moved to within two points of Queen’s Park.