Colin Hamilton and Michael McKenna complete Arbroath turnaround By Press Association January 28 2023, 5.07pm Colin Hamilton scored Arbroath's equaliser at Morton (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Struggling Arbroath claimed a much-needed victory after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Morton.

George Oakley enjoyed a dream start to his debut for Morton when he scored after just four minutes, heading into the corner of the net from Calvin Miller's ball in.

But second-bottom Arbroath levelled after 63 minutes when Colin Hamilton turned home Sean Adarkwa's shot at the far post.

The visitors clinched the points in the 77th minute after Michael McKenna lashed home from 20 yards out following a surging run from Ryan Dow.