Jim Goodwin sacked after Aberdeen hammered by Hibs

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was sacked moments after his side’s humiliating 6-0 defeat at Hibernian.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack demanded an ‘immediate response’ from Goodwin and the players in the wake of Monday’s ignominious 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to Darvel.

Instead, the travelling Aberdeen fans got the exact opposite in what was another embarrassing display – 10 days after losing 5-0 in Edinburgh against Hearts.

Josh Campbell laid the foundation for his hat-trick with a first-half brace before Elie Youan added another before the interval.

Kevin Nisbet – just 24 hours after dramatically turning down a move to Millwall – notched his eighth of the campaign after climbing off the bench before Campbell converted a penalty and Will Fish added a sixth.

Aberdeen fans made their feelings clear before the game after unfurling a banner that read ‘Goodwin out’.

That sentiment was only magnified during what turned out to be a disastrous first half for the visitors as Hibs went in three-up at the break.

The first warning came after seven minutes when Aiden McGeady skipped by Leighton Clarkson and powered a right-footed shot from distance just over.

Chris Cadden then had a shot blocked before Campbell opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Youan’s curling shot inside the area was only parried by the outstretched Joe Lewis and Campbell managed to squeeze an effort into the net from a tight angle.

Hibs doubled their lead five minutes later with a move straight from the training ground.

Joe Newell delivered a corner towards Campbell and the playmaker timed his run into the box to perfection before directing a header beyond Lewis from 12 yards.

Hibs were toying with the Dons at this stage as their confidence grew.

The third arrived just seconds before the break and again the lack of any defensive resistance from Aberdeen was glaring.

Newell’s corner found Youan at the front post and the Frenchman angled a header into the top corner.

Aberdeen players were booed back on to the pitch by their own fans at the start of the second half.

It went from bad to worse for the away team as Nisbet added a fourth after in the 73rd minute after climbing off the bench. The striker ran clear from a Campbell pass before placing a shot past Lewis.

Campbell grabbed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 88th after substitute Josh O’Connor was fouled by Liam Scales, who was shown a second yellow card.

Campbell then set up defender Fish to head in the sixth before Goodwin was given his marching orders.