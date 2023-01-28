Jevani Brown bags double in Exeter’s win at MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jevani Brown bags double in Exeter’s win at MK Dons

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 5.15pm
Jevani Brown (Steven Paston/PA)
Jevani Brown (Steven Paston/PA)

Jevani Brown scored in each half as Exeter ran out 2-0 winners at struggling MK Dons.

Brown broke the deadlock from the spot nine minutes before the break, sending Jamie Cumming the wrong way after former Dons frontman Sam Nombe was brought down by Zak Jules.

The striker doubled his tally midway through the second half as he latched on to Archie Collins’ deflected pass to fire home his 12th Sky Bet League One goal of the season.

The hosts had enjoyed the better of the opening stages and should have gone in front when Mo Eisa was played clean through but slotted wide with the goal at his mercy.

Daniel Harvie and Bradley Johnson were off target with efforts from distance while the latter saw a header drop inches wide in first-half stoppage time.

Eisa spurned two further presentable chances in the second period as a profligate Dons side failed to test Jokull Andresson, who marked the first appearance of his third Exeter loan spell with a clean sheet.

