Five-star Morecambe beat Bristol Rovers

Morecambe scored four second-half goals to secure a convincing 5-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Mazuma Stadium.

Derek Adams’ side recorded their fourth successive home win with a clinical performance against Joey Barton’s charges.

The Shrimps took the lead on 20 minutes when debutant Dan Crowley fired a long-range shot past Ellery Balcombe.

Michael Mellon hit the post before Aaron Collins almost levelled with a shot that Connor Ripley turned onto the crossbar just before the break.

Two goals in three minutes after the break gave the Shrimps a cushion with Mellon’s strike deflecting off Rovers defender James Connolly on 47 minutes.

Two minutes later Crowley teed up Donald Love for his first Morecambe goal and then set up Cole Stockton for a Morecambe fourth with a superb defence-splitting pass on 62 minutes.

Scott Sinclair saw a penalty saved by Ripley a minute later and Morecambe scored a fifth through Adam Mayor two minutes from time.

Collins scored a last-minute consolation on a day to forget for the visitors.