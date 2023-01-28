Jordan James scores late leveller to earn Birmingham a replay with Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jordan James scores late leveller to earn Birmingham a replay with Blackburn

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 5.19pm
Birmingham earned a replay (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Birmingham earned a replay (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jordan James struck in stoppage time as Birmingham snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at Blackburn in the FA Cup fourth round.

Rovers looked to be heading through to the fifth round for the first time since 2017 after recovering from conceding Reda Khadra’s early opener thanks to Bradley Dack’s close-range finish and a precise Joe Rankin-Costello strike.

But 18-year-old James, who had been on the pitch for barely two minutes, scored his first of the campaign by coolly converting a cutback to send the almost 4,000-strong visiting support wild and earn Blues a replay next week.

Birmingham went in front in the third minute when former Rovers loanee Khadra profited from a loose pass, finding the net from 25-yards, though Thomas Kaminski could only help it on its way when he should have done better.

Neil Etheridge made a smart low save at his near post to deny Ben Brereton Diaz but Khadra almost embarrassed Kaminski again soon after when his ferocious shot squirmed through the goalkeeper’s legs but this time drifted wide.

Brereton Diaz curled goalwards from the left in the 20th minute but Etheridge parried to safety.

Rovers equalised in the 33rd minute after a spell of pressure saw Rankin-Costello’s thunderous effort brilliantly tipped on to the upright by Etheridge but Dack reacted quickest to tap in his sixth of the season.

Birmingham responded well to the setback, with George Friend heading a corner wide before Lukas Jutkiewicz’s stooping header just before the break was superbly tipped behind by Kaminski.

The visitors were made to pay for their missed chances within a minute of the second half starting when they made a mess of clearing their lines and the ball fell to Rankin-Costello, whose unerring strike from just outside the box nestled into the bottom right corner.

The game became an end-to-end affair as Blues pushed for the leveller and left space at the back. Jutkiewicz headed over from 12 yards before Kaminski blocked Khadra’s shot from a tight angle with his legs.

Rovers should have put the game beyond Birmingham midway through the half when they countered and Tyrhys Dolan put Brereton Diaz clean through but he lifted the ball wide of the post.

They had another chance to make sure of their passage into the next round but Dack mis-hit a Lewis Travis cutback from 12 yards.

Those two misses came back to haunt Rovers as James equalised in the first minute of stoppage time when Hannibal Mejbri found him with an intelligent pass and he slotted in from 12 yards, beating Kaminski at his near post who again should have done better.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

The St Johnstone players were furious that Ryan Jack wasn't sent off. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points, star man and player ratings from loss to Rangers…
Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues seal emphatic…
Dunfermline took on Clyde at the ZLX Stadium.
Clyde v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars drop…
Arbroath faced Morton in Greenock. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Michael McKenna stunner earns Angus men vital…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too

Editor's Picks

Most Commented