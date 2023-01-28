Harry Pell earns AFC Wimbledon victory over Stockport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Pell’s bullet header handed AFC Wimbledon their first League Two victory of the year with a 1-0 win over Stockport at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The Dons leapfrog their opponents up to 10th in the league after a stop-start game that saw seven players booked.

Myles Hippolyte had an excellent chance to put Stockport ahead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after Nik Tzanev tripped Kyle Knoyle but the goalkeeper redeemed himself with a low save.

AFC Wimbledon rallied just before the break but attempts by Ethan Chislett and Josh Davison were denied by Ben Hinchliffe to ensure the two teams went in goalless at the break.

The hosts wasted no time after the restart, Huseyin Biler providing the cross for Pell to plant a powerful header into the net from the centre of the box in the 49th minute.

Biler went close to a second moments later, instead hitting the far post, before Stockport had several chances of their own but failed to make their late pressure tell.