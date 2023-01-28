Elliot Whitehouse earns point for strugglers Scunthorpe at home to Bromley By Press Association January 28 2023, 5.31pm Elliott Whitehouse equalised for Scunthorpe in the 83rd minute (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up National League strugglers Scunthorpe claimed a point against promotion-chasing Bromley as Elliott Whitehouse’s late equaliser saw the sides draw 1-1 at Glanford Park. The visitors took the lead in the 56th minute via a close-range finish from Michael Cheek, meeting James Vennings’ cross. Whitehouse then drew things level with seven minutes of normal time to go, prodding in at the far post following a Liam Feeney effort. Scunthorpe remain five points adrift of safety in 23rd place, while Bromley stay sixth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit 2 2 Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach 3 Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault 4 Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze 5 Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman 6 Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes… 2 7 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 8 Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to 9 The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV… 10 Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 7 More from The Courier Calls to block trans prisoner from Fife’s move to women-only prison ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies 3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One… Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee 4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side bolster Championship survival bid with win at… 4 Dundee talking points from dominant win over league leaders Queen's Park Three men in balaclavas seen fleeing after break-in at Bridge of Earn Editor's Picks Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre How a Perth man’s infatuation for a paint brush led to 35 years in trade Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV shows’ Sinister chef threatened to slash woman’s face ‘like the Joker’ in terrifying Dundee restaurant attack Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row Spend more money on colleges not ‘mid-life MOT gimmicks’ to boost economy, says further education leader Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 3 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 4 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 5 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 6 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 7 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 8 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 9 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 10 Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish Cup tie