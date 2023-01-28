Charlie Austin brace earns Swindon draw with Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Austin’s brace helped 10-man Swindon fight back from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at home against Gillingham.

Swindon took the lead after 58 seconds when a cross was half cleared by Gillingham straight to Jonny Williams, who volleyed into the corner of the net.

The Gills answered back straight away as Tom Nichols picked out Timothee Dieng with a cross and he diverted it beyond Sol Brynn.

Inside 10 minutes Gillingham had taken the lead as they received a penalty for handball, which Will Wright tucked into the bottom corner.

After 13 minutes the visitors whipped in a free-kick from the left and Nichols helped it on its way into the far corner of the net.

Austin scored a second-half brace as first he powered home a penalty and then got on the end of a Rushian Hepburn-Murphy cross to equalise with 10 minutes remaining.

Saidou Khan got a second yellow shortly after as he prevented a counter attack with a foul on the halfway line.