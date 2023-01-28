Charlie Austin brace earns Swindon draw with Gillingham By Press Association January 28 2023, 5.37pm Charlie Austin (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlie Austin’s brace helped 10-man Swindon fight back from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at home against Gillingham. Swindon took the lead after 58 seconds when a cross was half cleared by Gillingham straight to Jonny Williams, who volleyed into the corner of the net. The Gills answered back straight away as Tom Nichols picked out Timothee Dieng with a cross and he diverted it beyond Sol Brynn. Inside 10 minutes Gillingham had taken the lead as they received a penalty for handball, which Will Wright tucked into the bottom corner. After 13 minutes the visitors whipped in a free-kick from the left and Nichols helped it on its way into the far corner of the net. Austin scored a second-half brace as first he powered home a penalty and then got on the end of a Rushian Hepburn-Murphy cross to equalise with 10 minutes remaining. Saidou Khan got a second yellow shortly after as he prevented a counter attack with a foul on the halfway line. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit 2 2 Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach 3 Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault 4 Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze 5 Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman 6 Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes… 2 7 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 8 Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to 9 The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV… 10 Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 7 More from The Courier Dundee almost didn't risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen's Park clash admits boss Gary… New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums… CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he… Editor's Picks Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV shows’ Sinister chef threatened to slash woman’s face ‘like the Joker’ in terrifying Dundee restaurant attack Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row Spend more money on colleges not ‘mid-life MOT gimmicks’ to boost economy, says further education leader Former GP says Brechin has been ‘taken for fools’ over demolition of old infirmary Nicola Sturgeon urged to step in over Tayside health budget woes Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 3 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 4 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 5 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 6 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 7 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 8 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 9 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 10 Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish Cup tie