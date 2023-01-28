Duncan Ferguson denied debut win as Shrewsbury stun Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Duncan Ferguson was denied a winning start to life as Forest Green boss as a dramatic end saw his side slip to a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat at in-form Shrewsbury.

Swansea loanee Jordon Garrick had seemingly started the Everton favourite’s era in Gloucestershire in style with his stunning strike, a second goal in four league appearances for the club.

But the League One basement boys had an elusive win snatched away from them in the most painful of circumstances as two goals in eight minutes of stoppage time stretched their winless run to nine games.

Substitutes Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Bowman struck to make it four wins on the spin for Steve Cotterill’s charges as they grasped victory from the jaws of defeat in front of their loyal home fans.

Garrick started the Ferguson era with a thunderous strike as he found the top corner after cutting inside in the 18th minute.

Marko Marosi did well to deny Ollie Casey before Amadou Bakayoko hit the side-netting as the visitors created chances before the break.

Pyke got the hosts level as his strike through a sea of bodies found the back of the net in the fourth minute of time added on.

But not happy with a point, Killian Phillips slipped in Bowman who held his nerve to win it with virtually the last kick of the game.