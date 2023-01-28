Play-off hopefuls Southend come unstuck at home to Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend were caught cold on their return to action after a spell of freezing weather as Eastleigh claimed a 3-1 Vanarama National League win at Roots Hall.

Charlie Carter forced Shrimpers goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu to make one of two critical errors in the 32nd minute, with Alfie Lloyd following up after the ball was spilled back into the danger zone.

Carter doubled the lead after play-off chasing Southend struggled to clear a long throw into the box in the 72nd minute, but the hosts soon rallied and halved the deficit when Harry Cardwell found the back of the net following good work from Rhys Murphy.

But it was not to be as Nna Noukeu somehow failed to deal with a sighter from substitute JJ McKiernan that squirmed past him with four minutes remaining.