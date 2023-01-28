He fits – Michael Carrick happy to see Dan Barlaser on brink of signing for Boro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

He fits – Michael Carrick happy to see Dan Barlaser on brink of signing for Boro

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 6.13pm
Dan Barlaser is on his way to Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Dan Barlaser is on his way to Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Michael Carrick has revealed Middlesbrough are on the brink of signing Dan Barlaser from Rotherham – and the head coach cannot wait to begin working with the midfielder.

Barlaser was an interested observer as he watched Boro’s 2-0 win over Watford from a seat in the directors’ box at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with Rotherham that will see Barlaser return to his native North East to provide some central-midfield competition for Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney.

Carrick is looking forward to welcoming the 26-year-old to Teesside and claims a number of different factors have resulted in Boro pushing through a deal.

He said: “It comes down to the character and attitude, and what they can bring to the group. As a midfielder for how we want to play, Dan fits that perfectly.

“When we had the chance and the opportunity to do it, I’m delighted with the way things have gone. I’m looking forward to working with him and trying to help him improve. He’s delighted to have the opportunity to come and learn and be part of the team.

“It’s not just about the pitch and bringing a certain player in, it’s about what goes around the whole situation. He fits. I’ve said before that we’re really specific about what we’re after in certain positions, and it’s not just about taking a good player because they’re a good player. There’s more behind it than that, and Dan fits that perfectly.”

Middlesbrough climbed to third position in the Sky Bet Championship table as they beat Watford, with Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss both scoring before the break.

Carrick said: “We played some really good football, stuck to the plan, stuck to the organisation, worked hard for each other and it was a real good team performance. In and out of possession, there were some really good things that we’ve got to take forward.”

Watford have slipped below Middlesbrough after they were well beaten at the Riverside, with Slaven Bilic admitting his side made far too many sloppy mistakes.

Bilic said: “Before the game, I couldn’t wait for the game to start. We had seven points from the last three games, so we had confidence, and we had pace up front, somebody to hold the ball, pace on the flanks and everything we wanted in defence and attack.

“Every time we passed the ball correctly, we were there in a good situation, but there’s no point talking about any of that when you do so many basic things wrong. When you pass the ball to the opposition so many times, and slip so many times too.

“It’s impossible to get anything out of the game when you are doing that, and then you concede a goal like that first one – it’s sloppy, there’s no other word for it. In tennis, they call them unforced errors, and we had simple passes that we got wrong.

“If you have 10 of them, and then you slip a few times too, then you lose confidence, you are shrinking, and everything comes after that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
2
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
7

More from The Courier

Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee almost didn't risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen's Park clash admits boss Gary…
Dawn Airlie has taken over as the region's new hedgehog champion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre
Richard McMenemy at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar took part in their 1961 TR3a last year. Image: Paul Reid
Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour
Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop
Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum. Image: SNS.
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums…
Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to trace Matthew James. Image: Police Scotland
CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street
McPake was speaking after his side drew at Clyde. Image: SNS.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented