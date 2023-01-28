Darren Moore impressed by Sheffield Wednesday’s desire in draw with Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore impressed by Sheffield Wednesday’s desire in draw with Fleetwood

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 6.27pm
Darren Moore’s side missed a good chance to secure their fifth-round place (Nick Potts/PA)
Darren Moore’s side missed a good chance to secure their fifth-round place (Nick Potts/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore had no complaints following his side’s 1-1 draw at home to fellow League One side Fleetwood in the FA Cup fourth round.

Promise Omochere gave Fleetwood the lead early in the second half but Josh Earl’s own goal, under pressure from Mallik Wilks, secured Wednesday a replay.

Hillsborough’s last FA Cup tie saw Wednesday stun Newcastle in the third round, but Moore viewed the positives after his side drew with a team they had completed a league double over just last weekend.

Moore said: “I’m fine with it and the reason why I’m fine with it is that we went a goal down against the run of play and there was great desire and temperament by the boys to get back into the game.

“When I look at the balance of the game, did I think we did enough to win the game? Yes. Possession and territory, good. We created some wonderful overloads down the side of them.

“Fleetwood play a real compact game and they don’t allow you through the middle of the pitch. I thought we took the chances out wide and got in some good positions.

“But there were just three things – either poor choice, wrong contact on the ball or them just getting sheer bodies in front of the goal which denied us from scoring today.

“I still thought we did enough to win the game today. They threw caution to the wind, they got a break-away, we gave away a sloppy pass in midfield, they got the ball wide and put the ball in the box.

“They scored a goal against the run of play, but we didn’t panic and kept it going. Then I thought Mallik did well to get us back into the game. I was really pleased with his performance.”

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown was full of praise for his players after they took the tie back to their ground.

He said: “It was a great performance by the lads.

“This is against a top League One side who’ve got fantastic players and strength in depth in their squad, with a great stadium and a great fanbase as well.

“The lads worked so hard and I can’t be any more grateful for their willingness and desire get into the final third and also to play the right way.

“In the first half, I felt comfortable and felt we were in the game at all times. We were creating chances, but we didn’t really make the goalie really work enough.

“In the second half, the goal pretty much summed our performance up. That delivery was exceptional. We’ve also got a striker who’s hungry to score goals.

“It’s hard coming to a place like this, especially when the referee had a terrible performance today. We need those big decisions.

“I feel that the crowd got the better of the referee today, but these things happen.”

