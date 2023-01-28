Duncan Ferguson ‘hurt’ after Forest Green stunned by Shrewsbury in stoppage time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duncan Ferguson ‘hurt’ after Forest Green stunned by Shrewsbury in stoppage time

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 6.55pm
Duncan Ferguson admitted Forest Green’s dramatic 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury “hurt” (Peter Byrne/PA)
Duncan Ferguson admitted Forest Green's dramatic 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury "hurt" (Peter Byrne/PA)

Duncan Ferguson admitted Forest Green’s dramatic 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury “hurt” after he was denied victory in his first game in charge.

The 51-year-old took over the League One basement boys from Ian Burchnall this week and was on course for a win until two stoppage-time Shrewsbury goals spoiled the party.

Ferguson had his head in his hands after the ending left his side rooted to the foot of the table.

He said: “It hurt. Believe me, it hurt really badly. I thought the team were excellent, it was a really great performance.

“It was a disappointing end. I think the nature of a defeat like that can help the team grow.

“It was a great strike from the lad (Jordon Garrick). I thought he had some magic in his feet. It was a great finish and a fantastic goal.

“It was just one of those things. We were so unlucky that we couldn’t see the game out.

“I was really pleased with our shape. The players showed good application and took on our instructions well.

“I’d like to see a bit more in possession but we had good organisation which I think you all saw.

“I think we’ve got to be better in possession going forward. I only had the one day so we worked more on the out of possession stuff and the organisational side.”

Swansea loanee Jordon Garrick had seemingly started the Ferguson era with a bang with his stunning 18th-minute strike at New Meadow.

But substitutes Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Bowman netted in time added on to secure a fourth league win on the spin for the on-song Shrews for the first time since September 2017.

Boss Steve Cotterill, who made a quadruple substitution with 10 minutes left, hailed his side’s never-say-die attitude.

He said: “Watching it at the end, I was probably as excited as everybody else.

“We ended up putting ourselves in a situation in the game that we’ve got to learn from.

“It was a difficult game for the players but as I’d said before their character and the spirit shone through.

“The glut of subs, dare I brag about that, that came on had a fantastic impact on the game and won it for us.

“The most important thing for me was when the goals went in it was the people who had been taken off who were the first ones down there celebrating.

“That tells you something about the group, they’re a special group. I really enjoyed that moment when the pandemonium was going on.

“They never give up, it’s easy to give up.”

On the four subs, Cotterill added: “It took a little while to get to it because you’re thinking ‘am I going to disrupt the game?’.

“In the game we were still in the ascendency but we weren’t quite cutting or sharp enough.”

