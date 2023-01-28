Tranmere boss Micky Mellon delighted with impact of new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon delighted with impact of new signings

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 7.01pm Updated: January 28 2023, 8.47pm
Micky Mellon (PA)
Micky Mellon (PA)

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon was delighted with the contribution of his new signings as Tranmere beat League Two leaders Leyton Orient at Prenton Park.

A late own goal from O’s defender Omar Beckles was the difference in a hard-fought encounter with the home side deservedly taking all three points.

Tranmere dominated for much of the game and could have taken the lead in the first half with Josh Dacres-Cogley and Kane Hemmings coming close while Orient’s best chance fell to George Moncur.

Rovers continued to press after the break and the breakthrough finally came with eight minutes remaining when the unfortunate Beckles deflected the ball into his own net after some fine work down the right from Dacres-Cogley.

Orient came close to snatching a point in injury time when Harry Smith headed against the bar while at the other end, Kane Hemmings wasted a glorious chance to add a second.

Rovers’ boss Micky Mellon said of his side’s performance: “I thought the players were excellent, we tried a few different things, kept going and I thought we were full value for the victory.

“All the qualities that we needed to beat the team that are top of the league we showed today and managed to get the goal that separated the two teams.

“We knew that we’d have to get most things right, on the whole it was a really good performance and a good time to win a big game.

“You can see why we worked so hard to bring Harvey Saunders in. He can defend from the front and his pace is electrifying and he’ll certainly get better.

“Jake Burton has progressed from being a development player into a first team player and I put my trust in him today while Logan Chalmers came on and did his bit as did Brad Walker.

“We felt we needed a big performance and to get a big result which we probably haven’t had so far this season.”

The defeat means it is now one win in seven games for Orient who were looking to extend their lead at the top of League Two with Stevenage otherwise engaged in the FA Cup.

O’s boss Richie Wellens said: “Let’s be realistic, this is a tough away game and a difficult place to come.

“Up until they scored the goal I don’t think there was anything in the game.

“I said at half time that the only way I could see them scoring was on the counter and that proved to be the case.

“It’s a tough loss but we just need to work through it and keep going with what we are telling the players.

“There were a lot of spells where we were not good enough and not playing the way we want to play.

“I think we’re in a rocky period so we just need to work hard and we’ve had a few things go against us lately with injuries and suspensions.

“We’re not as cohesive as we were a few weeks ago, but the only way we can fix that is by spending time on the training ground.”

