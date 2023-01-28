Johnnie Jackson wants more goals from Harry Pell after winner for AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Johnnie Jackson wants more goals from Harry Pell after winner for AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 7.19pm
Manager Johnnie Jackson challenged Harry Pell to become a regular goalscorer after his header secured AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 home victory over Stockport (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Manager Johnnie Jackson challenged Harry Pell to become a regular goalscorer after his header secured AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 home victory over Stockport (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Manager Johnnie Jackson challenged Harry Pell to become a regular goalscorer after his header secured AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 home victory over Stockport.

The midfielder was on the receiving end of a Huseyin Biler cross and powered home in the 49th minute to swing a back-and-forth game the hosts’ way.

It was just his third goal of the season and Jackson has urged Pell to gamble more often and get into the box.

He said: “It was a fantastic ball in and we work a lot on those deliveries.

“I’ve been saying to Pelly that he’s got to get in the box between the sticks more and doing what he’s done more so fair play to him. I want more of that.

“It was a brilliant performance from our team, especially in the second half I think we had a lot of chances and really brought the game to them.

“To win in spite of some decisions that didn’t go our way is really delightful.”

Jackson questioned several of the referee’s decisions and was unimpressed his team were not awarded a penalty when Josh Davison looked to be fouled in the box.

He added: “The one not given on Josh is ridiculous, it’s not Stockport’s fault but we had one turned down at their place.

“It’s not cost us but we’ve been on the wrong end of a few decisions of late.”

Stockport’s Myles Hippolyte had the opportunity to put his team ahead in the first half after Nik Tzanev’s fouled Kyle Knoyle inside the box but saw his effort saved.

Manager Dave Challinor was disappointed with his team’s inability to grasp those key opportunities.

He said: “On the road, it’s sometimes decided by moments. We haven’t taken those moments and instead paid the price for that.

“We missed that opportunity and we lost the game.

“I looked away and wasn’t watching and haven’t seen it back so it’s difficult to comment on whether it should have been a penalty. But we have to take those opportunities.”

Challinor noticed a drop in performance after the break and brought on Paddy Madden after 55 minutes.

The striker made an instant impact and caused plenty of problems for the Dons’ defence and Challinor was quick to note why he was left on the bench for so long.

He said: “We looked isolated and we didn’t show a massive desire in the second half to really get on the ball and take the game by the scruff of the neck which was disappointing.

“We’ve got a series of games coming up and today answered a few questions for me in terms of where we are at.

“We know Paddy is crucial to us and we’ve got eight games in 24 days now, I’ve got to make sure he gets through those.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
2
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
7

More from The Courier

Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee almost didn't risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen's Park clash admits boss Gary…
Dawn Airlie has taken over as the region's new hedgehog champion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre
Richard McMenemy at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar took part in their 1961 TR3a last year. Image: Paul Reid
Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour
Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop
Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum. Image: SNS.
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums…
Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to trace Matthew James. Image: Police Scotland
CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street
McPake was speaking after his side drew at Clyde. Image: SNS.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented