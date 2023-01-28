It’s always a weapon – Ben Tozer hoping his long throw can hurt Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It’s always a weapon – Ben Tozer hoping his long throw can hurt Sheffield United

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 8.23pm
Ben Tozer dries the ball with a towel before taking a throw during his time with Cheltenham (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Ben Tozer dries the ball with a towel before taking a throw during his time with Cheltenham (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Ben Tozer hopes his long throw can again make an impact in the FA Cup when Wrexham host Sheffield United on Sunday – a tie the defender thought was “winnable” the moment it emerged from the draw.

The fourth-round clash at the Racecourse Ground will see the National League leaders aiming to cause another upset against Championship opposition, after triumphing 4-3 at Coventry in round three.

Two years ago, Tozer was part of the Cheltenham side that went close to pulling off a fourth-round giant-killing at home against Manchester City, taking the lead when his long-throw led to a finish by Alfie May before three late goals steered the visitors to a 3-1 win.

The 32-year-old, who moved on to Wrexham in the summer of 2021, said of his throw: “I think it’s always a weapon and something teams are fearful of.

“Last time I was in a big FA Cup game we scored from it and nearly won, so it’s one of those things where you have to utilise it, and hopefully I get to use it.”

Acknowledging the Blades have a long-throw specialist of their own in Jack Robinson, Tozer joked that it “could be a bit of a throw-off”, and added: “I could honestly tell you probably within about two yards I know where I can throw it.

“It’s also trying to be telepathic, to tell them (team-mates) where I want them to be. Sometimes you’ll have signals. Sometimes you just want to throw it on the keeper and cause a bit of mayhem. It’s just mixing it up.”

As well as beating Coventry, Phil Parkinson’s team in the league have won each of their last six games and not lost since October.

Tozer said: “I think when the draw was made, in my head, it was seen as a winnable tie, and especially being at home, the pitch, the atmosphere, it kind of levels out the chances of winning.

“I know they’re going really well themselves (Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United are second in the Championship and have won seven of their last eight league matches), they’ve got experience, know-how. But I think genuinely we’ve got a real belief we can cause an upset.

“The FA Cup throws up mad things and games, and it just takes a throw-in, a red card, a bizarre goal. The FA Cup’s got that romance, and (it’s) just kind of go with it and see where it takes us.”

For Wrexham goalkeeper Mark Howard, it will be a meeting with his former club, having had four-and-a-half years with Sheffield United that included reaching the 2013-14 FA Cup semi-finals as a League One side.

Howard said: “The pressure will be more on them. It’s a cup game, anything can happen.

“I’ve been at Sheffield United playing Premier League clubs, we were never expected to beat them, and we beat (two) to get to the semi-finals. You quite enjoy being the underdog.”

There has been considerable attention on Wrexham following their 2020 takeover by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and being the subject of the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary.

Howard, who joined last summer after leaving Carlisle, said: “I think the club is really pushing itself to be as good as it can be in all departments. The project that’s going on here is something very exciting.

“The owners are very personable, down to every player that they’ll text or speak to, which is amazing for us. But for the community it must be incredible, to see what they are doing to the local area, to the community, the donations they make to charities.

“I think that’s why Wrexham is becoming almost the world’s football club – we are around the world becoming more documented for how good the owners have been, the documentary, and how we’re doing on the pitch now also is a big part of that.

“You want to be part of this project. I think all footballers have a slight interest in the club. I speak to a lot of ex-players, players, and they’re always asking ‘what’s it actually like?’ That just tells you that everybody is slightly interested.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
2
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
7

More from The Courier

Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee almost didn't risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen's Park clash admits boss Gary…
Dawn Airlie has taken over as the region's new hedgehog champion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre
Richard McMenemy at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar took part in their 1961 TR3a last year. Image: Paul Reid
Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour
Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop
Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum. Image: SNS.
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums…
Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to trace Matthew James. Image: Police Scotland
CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street
McPake was speaking after his side drew at Clyde. Image: SNS.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented