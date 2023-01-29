Gerwyn Price suffers second-round exit as Michael Smith makes progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gerwyn Price suffers second-round exit as Michael Smith makes progress

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 7.07am
Michael Smith won his opening match at the Masters (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gerwyn Price suffered a second-round defeat at the Cazoo Masters at the hands of Dirk Van Duijvenbode, while world champion Michael Smith made safe progress into the quarter-finals.

Price exited after going down 10-8 to Van Duijvenbode in Milton Keynes, the Dutchman failing to make the most of five match darts in the penultimate leg before sealing victory with an 11-darter.

Van Duijvenbode, who had lost 15 of his 16 meetings with Price, said in quotes on pdc.tv: “Those match darts I had in the leg before were the hardest darts I’ve ever thrown.

“I always set myself high standards so if I am not hitting a 100 average every game, I’m not happy, but I’m pleased with how I managed to compose myself in that last leg.”

Van Duijvenbode will now face Chris Dobey, who saw off Luke Humphries with victory by the same score.

Michael Smith got past Ross Smith 10-7 and will next play Danny Noppert, a 10-9 victor over Stephen Bunting.

Ross Smith had won the European Championship final between the pair in October and took out 126, 130 and 136 combinations en route to a 4-2 lead at Marshall Arena before the world champion fought back.

And Michael Smith said: “The reception I got was unreal and I need to get used to it quick, because I was too busy enjoying it.

“That first session when Ross checked out 126 and 130, I thought it was the European Championship all over again!

“Every single time he left a ton-plus finish he hit it, but I stepped in, I took my chances and I’m glad to get the job done.”

Five-time Masters champion Michael van Gerwen beat Jose de Sousa 10-7 to set up a meeting with Rob Cross, who advanced to the last eight after emerging with a 10-6 triumph from a clash with Gary Anderson that produced the highest combined average in the competition’s history.

Cross and Anderson fired in eight 180s each and averaged 112.32 and 111.17 respectively.

The other quarter-final will be between 2020 title-winner Peter Wright and 2021 champion Jonny Clayton.

Wright defeated Dave Chisnall 10-7 and Clayton got the better of James Wade, winning 10-3.

