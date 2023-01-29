Richarlison injury not serious – assistant coach Cristian Stellini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richarlison injury not serious – assistant coach Cristian Stellini

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 8.17am
Cristian Stellini has played down an injury concern for Richarlison after he missed Saturday’s win at Preston (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cristian Stellini has played down an injury concern for Richarlison after he missed Saturday’s win at Preston (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini played down an injury concern for Richarlison after the Brazilian missed Saturday’s 3-0 FA Cup win at Preston.

Richarlison has been limited to only three substitute appearances since the World Cup having been struggling with a hamstring problem.

He was expected to come into contention for a start at Deepdale with Harry Kane recovering from an illness, but was not in the matchday squad, and Stellini later revealed Richarlison was missing with an adductor problem.

However, the Italian said the injury was not serious and Richarlison should be back in training next week as Spurs prepare for the visit of Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

“He has a small problem in the last few days,” Stellini said. “We tried to recover him, but it was not a good idea. We had just Harry Kane sick and so it was not a good idea to risk him. We will find Richarlison next week.”

Asked if the injury was related to the hamstring issue, Stellini added: “No, no, no, it was a different injury. He recovered well. He has a small problem in his adductor, but nothing serious.”

Tottenham have added to their attacking options this week with the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma, hijacking Everton’s move for the Villarreal forward.

And Danjuma wasted no time in settling in as he grabbed his first goal for the club at Preston, coming off the bench to turn in Dejan Kulusevski’s cross and finish off the tie after Son Heung-min’s second-half brace.

“For Danjuma, it’s a good start for him to score in the first game but we are looking forward to working with him, we have to discover this guy,” Stellini said. “He can play many positions in the front three.”

The final score at Deepdale perhaps made Tottenham’s progression to the fifth round of the Cup easier than it was. Although they dominated the ball in the first half they were largely limited to shots from distance by a disciplined Preston side.

The difference came five minutes after the break when another of those long-range efforts, a fine left-footed strike from Son, found the corner of the net. Once Spurs were in front, the outcome was not really in doubt.

“We are happy because we started the game like we expected,” Stellini said. “We made some changes but nothing changed from the last performance so we have to be happy for that.

“We created a comfortable second half because we played a great first half. The ball moved quickly and we had only to wait for the right moment to find the solution like Sonny did and it was a great performance…

“Preston defended very well in the first half, they ran a lot. The three at the back, they never allowed (Preston) to counter-attack in the first half, and it was a good first half. Then the difference in the second half was Sonny finding the target and that created the comfort.”

