Golf bid to increase diversity in sport improving but still has ‘long way to go’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Golf bid to increase diversity in sport improving but still has ‘long way to go’

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 9.01am
The Golf Foundation’s grassroots campaigns aim to bring more people from all backgrounds into the sport (David Davies/PA)
The Golf Foundation’s grassroots campaigns aim to bring more people from all backgrounds into the sport (David Davies/PA)

Golf still has “an exceptionally long way to go” as it continues to push towards increasing levels of diversity and inclusion throughout the sport, according to LET Access Series player Nicola Bennett.

London-born Bennett, whose family have Caribbean heritage, is an ambassador for the Golf Foundation, helping to drive grassroots campaigns.

Bennett was introduced to the game at the age of 10 when her father – himself inspired by Tiger Woods – took her and her sister down to the local driving range in Stanmore and told them to try to “whack” a bucket of balls.

Within a couple of years Bennett had been selected to England training and by the time she was 13, her handicap was six.

As well as the aim of qualifying on to the Ladies European Tour, 28-year-old Bennett continues to support efforts to bring through the next generation who might not otherwise get an opportunity to try out the sport.

“The Gold Foundation is already doing magnificent things,” said Bennett, who runs coaching programmes at Bush Hill Park Golf Club in north London.

Golfer Nicola Bennett at a school
Nicola Bennett is an ambassador for the Golf Foundation (Motus Sports Management Handout/PA)

“They have got over 200,000 children into golf, 15 per cent of them have been children with disabilities, 45 per cent have been girls – which is huge in a mainly male dominated sport – and 18 per cent has been more people from diverse ethnic minority backgrounds.

“I would say there is still an exceptionally long way to go. However, I feel like it has definitely got a lot better over the last couple of years because of movements which have forced changes to be made by organisations.

“I think it is just about being open minded, thinking ‘outside of the box’ in terms of getting a certain type of audience, a more diverse audience, within the golfing community.”

Bennett told the PA news agency: “When you turn on television coverage or if you go to a golfing event, predominantly, you do see older-aged white people. I think that boils down to exposure as well.

“Even looking at commercial TV nowadays, adverts like for buying a car, you are seeing families from different ethnic minorities showcased and people are thinking ‘Oh, that might be for me’.

“Having deliberate exposure is going to help get more people into the game.”

There is also a socio-economic aspect to consider, given how expensive it can be to take up the sport in the first place.

“It is definitely still seen as for the elite, 100 per cent,” Bennett said. “Golf is such an expensive sport to immerse yourself in.

“I go into local schools in north London on a weekly basis and I deliver these sessions to kids that would never have the opportunity to play the sport and it is completely free of charge.

“The Golf Foundation has even sponsored for them to come up to the golf club, paid for their coaches and hosted festivals.

“It is so effective and it really is life changing. We need more initiatives like that.”

Bennett completed the ‘Speak and Grow’ residential course in London last week with Bespoke Elite Speaker Training, which was founded by former Northern Ireland football international Paul McVeigh and ex-England rugby union player Leon Lloyd.

People from a range of backgrounds such as the military, the media and industry as well as sport, including Wales rugby great Jonathan Davies, shared their own keynote speaker experiences as delegates were taken out of their comfort zone – with one of the sessions offering a dip into an ice bath.

Bennett said: “It was very educational and provided a far bigger breakdown of how you are going to achieve things and steps that you have got to take.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
4
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
5
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
6
Chief Superintendent James Cameron during the hunt for the killer of Carol Lannen.
James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies
7
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
8
Tony Watt could seal a move to Belgium. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United…
9
The museum is planned for the old 'golf ball' Nato spy base at Balado Bridge in Balado. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents
How you can be part of space museum planned for ex-Nato spy base in…
10
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Tony Watt was notable by his absence on Sunday. Image: SNS
Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic…
Aaron Mooy seals the points. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments amid Tannadice déjà vu…
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook
Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Inage: SNS.
Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players 'had a few words' at half-time in 'frustrating' draw…
Andrew and Amy Skea from Potato House in Auchterhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our…
Tiffany Scott is set to move to a female-only prison. Image: Central Scotland News Agency.
Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women's prison
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Anna Lapwoods Caird Hall concert was cut short by 40 mins due to a broken organ Picture shows; Anna Lapwood and the Caird Hall. Caird Hall, Dundee. Supplied by Tom Arber and Shutterstock Date; 29/01/2023
ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument
Former golf club captain Stanley Milne.
Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies
Martin Rennie opened the scoring early in the match. Image: Craig Brown.
3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire Picture shows; Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 29/01/2023
Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented