Michael Obafemi completes loan move to Burnley from Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley have completed the signing of striker Michael Obafemi on loan from Swansea with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for the Swans since joining from Southampton 18 months ago, and should boost Burnley’s promotion charge as Vincent Kompany’s side sit top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Burnley have been linked with the Republic of Ireland international for several months and finally have their man – announcing the move a day after Kompany all but confirmed it was done in his post-match press conference following their goalless draw at Ipswich in the FA Cup.

Obafemi becomes Burnley’s fourth signing of the January window following the arrivals of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hjalmar Ekdal and fellow forward Lyle Foster.

“I’m glad to be here,” Obafemi said. “It’s been a busy few days, but I am just glad that it’s finally done now.

“When I first heard of Burnley’s interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn’t happen then but now I’m here and I just can’t wait to play in the Claret and Blue.”