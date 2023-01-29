Patrick Bamford on way to being back to best in Leeds cup win – Jesse Marsch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Bamford on way to being back to best in Leeds cup win – Jesse Marsch

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 12.33pm
Patrick Bamford (centre) made his first start for Leeds since October at Accrington (Mike Egerton/PA)
Patrick Bamford (centre) made his first start for Leeds since October at Accrington (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jesse Marsch believes Patrick Bamford took “a huge step” towards being back to his best in Leeds’ 3-1 FA Cup win at Accrington.

The 29-year-old striker made his first start since October after an injury-ravaged 18 months and refused to be outshone by club record signing Georginio Rutter, who also impressed on his debut.

Bamford teed up Jack Harrison to crash home Leeds’ opener and brilliantly slipped in Junior Firpo for their second before Luis Sinisterra’s emphatic finish put the tie to bed in the 68th minute.

Marsch said of Bamford’s contribution: “I think it’s a huge step forward. Even last week, he didn’t quite feel ready to start and so we trained hard this week in preparation for this and you could see that he looks like himself.

“So, you know, then the discussion was ‘OK, how long can we go?’ And we said ‘let’s check in half-time’ and half-time he felt great.”

Bamford missed most of last season due to successive injuries, culminating in an operation to repair a ruptured foot ligament and then had groin surgery during the World Cup break.

Marsch said: “It didn’t have the pace of what a Premier League match has, but still 75 minutes for him at this point from – what he’s been through in the last year – I think is gigantic.

“So it gives us a chance I think to really start to push Patrick to be the player we know he can be.

“It certainly gives us more weapons. We have weapons now and that’s fun for a manager to work with.”

Firpo scored his first goal for Leeds and Marsch said the left-back was pushing for a Premier League start.

He added Crysencio Summerville, Tyler Adams, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk were all hoping to return to contention for next Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Accrington deservedly pulled a goal back through teenage substitute Leslie Adekoya and had spells when they made life uncomfortable for their Premier League opponents.

Midfielder and lifelong Leeds fan Harvey Rodgers spurned a golden chance for Accrington early in the second half, while boss John Coleman admitted his Sky Bet League One side “ran out of steam after an hour”.

“But we’ve made a couple of bob out of the cup,” Coleman added. “I don’t think we can grumble too much about losing to a Premier League side, but the day I’m happy getting beat, I’ll have to pack in.

“We’ve made about £300,000 to £400,000, which makes a big difference to us. That’s probably three week’s wages for one of their players, so that’s the difference.”

