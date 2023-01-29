Ieuan Evans vows to lead WRU change after chief executive Steve Phillips resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ieuan Evans vows to lead WRU change after chief executive Steve Phillips resigns

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 12.59pm Updated: January 29 2023, 2.31pm
Ieuan Evans says he will not be resigning his position as WRU chair amid allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the organisation (David Davies/PA)
Ieuan Evans says he will not be resigning his position as WRU chair amid allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the organisation (David Davies/PA)

Ieuan Evans has vowed to remain as Welsh Rugby Union chair despite allegations of a “toxic culture” at the organisation that resulted in chief executive Steve Phillips’ resignation on Sunday.

Phillips’ resignation came after a turbulent week in Welsh rugby following a documentary airing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the game’s governing body in Wales.

Former Wales wing Evans, who only took over from Rob Butcher in November 2022 and has announced that an external taskforce will be set up to tackle the allegations levelled at the WRU, said: “For the moment I need to lead this governance change and work hand in hand with Nigel Walker (acting chief executive).

“We have already started the process with Welsh Government and Sport Wales in establishing an independent taskforce.

“It’s now for me as chair of the board and chair of the Welsh Rugby Union to go out to the clubs and EGM and drive those changes.

“One of those changes is to find an independent chair, my true belief is that this organisation needs that.”

Evans spoke at a press conference on Wednesday and insisted then that Phillips had a part to play in the future of Welsh rugby.

He said: “I have total confidence that we will get this right. That includes Steve.”

Just a few days later, however, Evans told BBC Radio Wales: “We’ve always been in constant contact and we came to the conclusion that we needed a fresh perspective and leadership to move forward.

“Steve recognised that he is no longer the person to take us forward and I commend him for reaching that decision.”

A number of former Welsh Rugby Union employees took part in an investigation by BBC Wales – which was screened on Monday night – with accusations about their time at the organisation.

Charlotte Wathan, general manager of women’s rugby until her resignation last February, spoke of how a male colleague said in front of others in an office that he wanted to “rape” her.

Another unnamed contributor says she was left contemplating suicide by her experiences of bullying and sexism at work.

The four Welsh regions – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – backed calls for the 58-year-old Phillips and the WRU board to resign, while the Welsh Rugby Players Association said it was “appalled by the allegations” and called for the “strongest possible action”.

Performance director Nigel Walker, the former Olympic hurdler and Wales wing, has taken over the role of chief executive while the WRU searches for Phillips’ permanent successor.

Evans, who is due to be questioned in the Senedd on Thursday over the allegations, said: “We have an outstanding candidate in Nigel Walker to take us forward and he will take this head on.

“We take responsibility as a board and we will be taking defined governance changes into an EGM planned for March.

“We will be going out and compelling clubs, because it’s their choice, to look at an independent chair and have a diverse board. To convince them this is the course of action we need for our well-being moving forward.

“We are the governing body in Wales and we have to show leadership and authority here.

“Our culture runs from top down and influences the whole of the game.

“The taskforce will have a wide-ranging brief, the scope of that exercise will be led by Sport Wales because we have to have an arms length independent aspect here. We can’t be marking our own homework.”

Walker, 59, said: “There is no doubt that Welsh rugby is facing an existential crisis.

“This has been a wake-up call. Perhaps it is a call that has been overdue. The first step to any recovery is admitting the problem. We must now listen intently to what people from outside our organisation are telling us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
4
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
5
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
6
Chief Superintendent James Cameron during the hunt for the killer of Carol Lannen.
James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies
7
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
8
Tony Watt could seal a move to Belgium. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United…
9
The museum is planned for the old 'golf ball' Nato spy base at Balado Bridge in Balado. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents
How you can be part of space museum planned for ex-Nato spy base in…
10
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Tony Watt was notable by his absence on Sunday. Image: SNS
Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic…
Aaron Mooy seals the points. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments amid Tannadice déjà vu…
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook
Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Inage: SNS.
Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players 'had a few words' at half-time in 'frustrating' draw…
Andrew and Amy Skea from Potato House in Auchterhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our…
Tiffany Scott is set to move to a female-only prison. Image: Central Scotland News Agency.
Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women's prison
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Anna Lapwoods Caird Hall concert was cut short by 40 mins due to a broken organ Picture shows; Anna Lapwood and the Caird Hall. Caird Hall, Dundee. Supplied by Tom Arber and Shutterstock Date; 29/01/2023
ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument
Former golf club captain Stanley Milne.
Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies
Martin Rennie opened the scoring early in the match. Image: Craig Brown.
3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire Picture shows; Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 29/01/2023
Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented