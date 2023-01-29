Scotland send best wishes to QPR striker Lyndon Dykes after hospital admission

Scotland have sent their best wishes to Lyndon Dykes after the QPR striker was admitted to hospital.
The 27-year-old was struggling with illness in his most recent QPR appearance on January 21.
The Sky Bet Championship club wrote on Twitter this weekend: “Stay strong Lyndon. The club are closely monitoring Lyndon after he was admitted to hospital this week. We wish our number nine a quick and safe recovery.”
The Scotland National Team Twitter account sent a similar message saying: “Wishing you a safe recovery, Lyndon.”
Dykes went off in the 58th minute of QPR’s 1-1 draw with Swansea the previous weekend.
Manager Neil Critchley said after the game: “Lyndon was sick at half-time. He wanted to continue but was obviously struggling. We didn’t want to bring him off but we had to.”
The Australian-born former Livingston striker has scored eight goals in 26 internationals for Scotland.