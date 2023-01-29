Scotland send best wishes to QPR striker Lyndon Dykes after hospital admission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland have sent their best wishes to Lyndon Dykes after the QPR striker was admitted to hospital.

The 27-year-old was struggling with illness in his most recent QPR appearance on January 21.

The Sky Bet Championship club wrote on Twitter this weekend: “Stay strong Lyndon. The club are closely monitoring Lyndon after he was admitted to hospital this week. We wish our number nine a quick and safe recovery.”

Wishing you a safe recovery, Lyndon 💙 https://t.co/i0BE0dLshi pic.twitter.com/6nCC1Bjqdu — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) January 29, 2023

The Scotland National Team Twitter account sent a similar message saying: “Wishing you a safe recovery, Lyndon.”

Dykes went off in the 58th minute of QPR’s 1-1 draw with Swansea the previous weekend.

Manager Neil Critchley said after the game: “Lyndon was sick at half-time. He wanted to continue but was obviously struggling. We didn’t want to bring him off but we had to.”

The Australian-born former Livingston striker has scored eight goals in 26 internationals for Scotland.