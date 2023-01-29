Stephen Robinson braced for more St Mirren departures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is anticipating further departures ahead of his side’s midweek trip to Aberdeen.

Saints have loaned out Jay Henderson, Eamonn Brophy and Toyosi Olusanya in recent weeks and Robinson is braced for bids for the likes of Dylan Reid and Ethan Erhahon.

His side moved into the top six of the cinch Premiership on Saturday as Curtis Main’s goal earned a 1-0 win over Motherwell and extended the Buddies’ unbeaten home run to 12 matches.

But Robinson was left with fitness concerns over Trevor Carson (hand) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) on top of his fears over what the final few days of the transfer window might mean for his squad.

“I do expect more people to leave,” the former Motherwell manager said.

“There’s things bubbling in the background. We are trying to get the best price for people but we are not in a position to turn good offers down.

“I’m sure the board will help me re-invest. It’s not the way I like to do recruitment in terms of quick decisions and turnarounds but that’s the situation we are in and we have ideas and people we like. So if people do leave I’m sure the board will help me.”

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is hoping Mikael Mandron is not out for long after losing his recent signing to injury ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat.

Mandron hit two goals against Arbroath on his first start and was due to start alongside Kevin van Veen but Connor Shields had to step in.

The club confirmed the signing of Riku Danzaki on Saturday morning but he will have to wait for Wednesday’s visit of St Johnstone at the earliest to make his debut as Well await the clearance to field the Japanese midfielder.

“We hoped he might be involved but that wasn’t to be,” Hammell said.

“We also put a lot of work in this week playing with two strikers only for Mikael Mandron to pick up an injury. He has looked fantastic since he has been here and then in the last couple of minutes of training on Friday he gets a really innocuous injury.

“That’s been a frustration this year, I think that’s nine first-team players we don’t have available to us.

“To put that amount of preparation in to play a certain way to then get changed last minute was a distraction we didn’t need. We haven’t had our problems to seek.

“We are hoping to find out soon how bad his injury is. Hopefully not too bad because he has come in and fitted in well.”